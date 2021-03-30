Wow Laddus win the prestigious Lux Life, United Kingdom award

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Lux Life has awarded, Wow Laddus, the Most Versatile Nutritious Delicacy in its recent Global Excellence Awards. For Indians, laddus are a source of happiness and hold a special place in Indian culture. The sweet, little balls of happiness act as the perfect glue to bring together families and friends.

Combining the loveable delicacy with health and nutrition resulted in a recipe for success. Lux Life reached out from the UK stating that they have shortlisted Wow Laddus products based on their research methodology for their award. The main emphasis was placed on a particular product's contribution to a healthy lifestyle and convenience or ease of use in day-to-day life. Lux Life looked into the operations of Wow Laddus in multiple countries.

Wow Laddus, a food tech startup based out of Bangalore has been shipping a range of nutritious laddus across India, the USA and Canada. Murali Cherat, a serial entrepreneur with eleven patents across robotics, stem cells and packaging, founded Wow Laddus in 2016 with the vision of taking Indian laddus all over the world. In line with this, Wow Laddus already has manufacturing operations in Canada. These laddus are available online and at gourmet retail shops. Wow Laddus offers a range of laddus made with dry fruits like Almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and 250 odd ingredients sourced from best in class locations across the globe.



During global consumer research, it was noticed that while Indians will simply hold a laddu and take it straight to their mouth, elsewhere, people were asking for a knife to cut and enjoy laddus. Many such nuances made Wow Laddus offer a range of laddus with cheese, scotch, ice cream, Mexican flan, and just plain yoghurt along with other combinations. Wow Laddus is probably the first to offer laddus made with Maple syrup and a range for the fast-growing vegan market as stated by Murali Cherat.

Holly Morris of Lux Life Magazine was delighted as Wow Laddus Private Limited was conferred with the award and got the recognition they deserved. LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication that was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd.



Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUX Life focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate, and much more. Within the pages, readers can find everything from product news and reviews to in-depth pieces on trends, features and comment; all designed to inform, entertain and inspire. Customers can reach out on Call: 9663641008 or Whatsapp: 9739251008.

