Wow! Momo Foods launches its first Wow! Eats QSR Store

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wow! Momo Foods that operates with 3 Brands; Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken, is all set to create another grand benchmark into the Indian Quick Service Restaurant playfield, with the launch of its new format - Wow! Eats.

Wow! Eats promises to bring together the best of all wow!-world, with all three popular brands under one roof - Wow! Momo, Wow! China & Wow! Chicken. It's at one end stepping stone for Wow! Momo Foods as a "UNIFIED PLATFORM from a MULTI-BRAND" approach; and for the consumers it's a delicious melange of three culinary dynamos.

Wow! Eats will also be extended online as the Wow! Eats App soon; where the consumers can place an order both in dine in and delivery; from all 3 brands from a single app and therefore the brand WOW! Eats is built purely as a PHYGITAL BRAND from the start.

Commenting on the announcement, Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods, said, "We believe that consumers want diversity of taste through unity of window; the future is not about owning share of marketplace; rather it is going to be owning share of stomach through multiple branded occasions; Wow! Eats brings these multiple occasions of eating out to a single place & a Wow! experience".

Wow! Eats launched its first outlet in Chennai couple of days back; idea is to extend it to 10 such towering super speciality restaurants with next 3 months. 1 More in Chennai and 2 in Hyderabad, 2 in Kolkata, 1 in Bhubaneshwar and few more lined up across key metro cities of the country.



"With Wow! Eats, we're on a mission to enter the pure platform play; tripling our might and machinery to give consumers a diverse choice and strategically own larger share of the stomach," Murali Krishnan, Co-founder and CMO at Wow! Momo Foods explains.

With over 500 outlets across 27 cities, Wow! Momo Foods has already established itself as a culinary superstar, however Wow! Eats, is a testimony that brand Wow! stands for trust, hygiene & happiness - which has transcended the journey from a single brand to multi-brand to a platform in today's world.

Launched in August 2008, the multi-billion-rupee QSR Chain is poised to end the financial year with a topline of over INR 450 cores as opposed to INR 220 crores recorded in the last fiscal year. With robust expansion plan of over 250 outlets in FY24 - the Wow! Momo foods story is expected to be power-packed in the next 24 months.

Last year around same time, Wow! Momo launched its 3rd brand Wow! Chickena QSR brand which is Indianizing fried & grilled chicken in the country. Also the ready to eat momos launched earlier has gone through a rechristening in terms of production technology & refreshed packaging! It's now available across all leading National and Regional Modern Trade Chain and across all leading ecommerce and quick commerce platforms.

