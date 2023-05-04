WOW Skin Science, Shopify India's top customer, shifts to Dukaan

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/ATK): WOW Skin Science, a prominent D2C personal care and wellness brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Dukaan, an emerging E-commerce platform competing with Shopify. This collaboration aims to bolster WOW Skin Science's direct-to-consumer offerings and solidify its leadership in the personal care and wellness sector.

Dukaan, a recent entrant in the Indian E-commerce space, has swiftly gained popularity by focusing on delivering a smooth and rapid shopping experience for users. The platform's state-of-the-art technology and sophisticated features have drawn interest from numerous businesses in the D2C sector. WOW Skin Science's well-considered decision to collaborate with Dukaan was influenced by the platform's outstanding speed and user experience, making it the perfect fit for the brand's direct-to-consumer approach.



Sudeep Bansal, VP of Growth of WOW Skin Science, said, "Our partnership with Dukaan is a prudent move that will enable us to offer our customers an enhanced shopping experience. By leveraging the latest in E-commerce technology, we will be able to provide a faster and more streamlined checkout process, intuitive user interfaces, and advanced features that will make it easier for our customers to find and purchase the products they need. At WOW Skin Science, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and we believe that this partnership with Dukaan will help us achieve that goal."

Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan, expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Dukaan is thrilled to partner with WOW Skin Science, a reputable and rapidly growing brand in the beauty, health & wellness sector. Our platform's speed and user experience are tailored to meet the demands of modern consumers, and we are delighted that our technology has contributed to WOW Skin Science's growth. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we continue to help brands like WOW Skin Science thrive in the ever-evolving E-Commerce landscape."

