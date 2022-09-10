WOWS Global & Investopia initiate a strategic partnership to bring funding opportunities for startups across South-East Asia & India

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/PNN): Singapore-based WOWS Global and India-based Investopia have initiated a strategic partnership to bring private market investment opportunities across their respective markets to a broader network of investors across Southeast Asia and India.

WOWS Global is a company connecting startups and investors for both primary and secondary transactions within the Southeast Asian market. By providing startups with state-of-the-art equity management tools including Cap Table Management, ESOP Management, and Virtual Data Room as well as advisory services, WOWS Global has successfully built a network of growing early-stage companies in Southeast Asia that rely on the company's expertise to source investors. WOWS Global is on a mission to disrupt the fundraising experience for Startups by reducing the fundraising lifecycle by 6X through an end-to-end digital ecosystem.

Similarly, Investopia enables secondary transactions within the Indian startup ecosystem and has successfully closed numerous deals on its end-to-end automated transaction platform. The company has a mission to democratize access to private market investment opportunities specifically for tier 2 and tier 3 Indian cities with no minimum ticket size requirement for investors.

Both companies' commitment to facilitate equity transactions within their respective regions has been the driving force to creating this partnership to capitalize on mutual market synergies.

WOWS Global's Founder and CEO, Gagan Singh stated 'Overseas investors are interested in Indian startups and by forging this relationship, WOWS & Investopia unlock the ability to bring a wider array of cross border exclusive funding opportunities to the existing startups and investors in our networks'.



Under this initiative, Indian startups within the Investopia network will get access to WOWS equity management tools and will also have exposure to the investors WOWS Global represents.

'WOWS Global investor's interest in the Indian market is an indicator to the global bullish outlook Indian startups have earned and is a testament to the region's past performance despite recent tough market conditions' commented Paramjeet Singh, Managing Director of Investopia.

To initiate this partnership, WOWS Global and Investopia currently seek Indian companies interested in transacting their equity in the secondary market. Investors represented by WOWS Global and Investopia are particularly interested in acquiring secondary shares specifically within tech-based Pre-Series A to Late-Stage companies and have a ticket size appetite of USD$ 1 - 50 million per transaction.

Founders, early investors, and ESOP holders interested in liquidating their equity can contact WOWS Global or Investopia directly to express interest in enabling secondary transactions.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

