Woxsen University Ranks Amongst Top 47 Universities Globally As PRME Champion 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University has been selected as one of the prestigious PRME Champions for 2023, amongst the top 47 universities and institutions globally. Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) is an initiative of the United Nations Global Compact.

The PRME Champions represent a group of dedicated business and management schools globally, committed to working collaboratively to deliver value for business and society at large. This year, 47 PRME Signatory Members, with a track record of impactful contributions in thought and action leadership towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), were selected to join the cohort by the PRME Secretariat from a pool of strong and diverse applicants.

As a flagship programme of this body, the PRME Champions Programme provides faculty members, students and industry leaders with space for developing and sharing collaborative educational methods and a 'living lab' for ambitious new ideas for creating the next generation of sustainability-driven business schools and management-related higher education institutions in support of the SDGs.



The focus of the 2023 Champions cycle has been on action leadership to inspire a global community, specifically through the implementation of SDGs in Research, Curriculum, and Partnerships, which serves as a repository of inspiring examples that will build on the work of higher education.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

