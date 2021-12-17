Woxsen University unveils 4 mega facilities at ITS 200-acre learning academia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University, regarded as one of the premier private universities in Telangana, is recognized for its State-of-the-Art Facilities, unleashing the well-equipped high-end additions at its 200-acre learning academia located in Sanga Reddy, Telangana.

These high-end and cutting-edge additions have been launched today by Hon'ble K.T. Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana and Hon'ble Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister of Education, Telangana, in the presence of other prominent Government Officials, Corporate Leaders, Industry Stalwarts, University's Top Management and the Students of Woxsen.

Speaking at the Inauguration, Hon'ble K.T. Rama Rao said, "It's my first time visiting the Woxsen campus, and I must say, it's breathtakingly beautiful. The campus exudes focus and passion in spades. The kind of confidence instilled in Woxsenites is undoubtedly equipping them to compete on a global scale. Woxsen truly is no less than the best of the universities in the West. Kudos to their revolutionary vision."

"Woxsen's Campus has long been regarded as an architectural masterpiece; the addition of these highly equipped, advanced amenities elevates it to a category not many in India can claim of," says Praveen K. Pula, Founder & President of Woxsen University.

Hon'ble Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister of Education, Telangana added, "Woxsen is a world-class university that provides students with opportunities to flourish all over the world."

The four palatial facilities include an Expansive Library and A Self-Learning Centre, The Iconic Bloomberg Finance Lab, a State-of-the-Art Academic Block, and an International Standard Sports Arena - The League, will provide students with global standards and quality learning experiences, putting an end to their search for foreign universities for their higher education, according to Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University.

Reckoned in the Indian Educational Space for massive Industry Exposure, this event witnessed a conglomeration of Industry Experts, Top-Tier Corporates, Government Officials, Top Politicians, Industrialists, and the Top Management of the university interacting in and about the latest infrastructural facilities which Woxsen is providing its students for their overall development.

Praveen K. Pula adds, "The new infrastructure was constructed with a vision of providing a world-class education and holistic development to students studying across domains on campus." The new improved learning spaces will also place a heavy emphasis on facilitating Applied Learning and Nurturing Innovation."

The top addition out of the four advanced facilities is Bloomberg Finance Lab. With 20 Bloomberg terminals, Woxsen University's Bloomberg Finance Lab is amongst the largest in India.

Out of over 5000 B-Schools, only a handful stand to offer this exclusive Lab facility offering a plethora of opportunities for the students to learn about the complex research about Financial Services & Capital Market, acquire diverse skillset, and be deeply exposed to real-time data with the use of advanced technologies.

Built on an expansive 70,000 sq ft., Woxsen's Library and Self-Learning Center is truly one of a kind. Possibly one of the largest in India, it is fully digitized and automated which gives students access to over 15,000 books and 33000+ online resources and states that this signals a new generation of self-learning centers in higher education.

'The League', Mega Sports Complex spread over 10 acres, was established with an Olympic Vision to rouse the champion in students. Woxsen University introduces 'The League', an International Sports Arena.

Whilst conquering new levels in the academics, it is essential to strike a balance with sports too. It has some of the best sporting infrastructure in South Asia. It covers a wide array of sporting facilities, which includes two 5-a-side Football Fields with FIFA Quality Pro Synthetic Turf, a Box Cricket Arena with a Pitch to ICC-Standard Cricket Ground, and many others.

A world-class indoor stadium housing 8 International Badminton Courts that meet BWF (Badminton World Federation) standards, with Maple Wood Floors and Yonex Mats is also on the anvil.

Woxsen's all-encompassing State-of-the-Art New Academic Block is a true jewel in the crown. It has about 75,000 square feet in size and features cutting-edge labs and studios, as well as modern lecture theatres and classrooms. The advanced laboratories, which include AI & Robotics Studio, Analytics & Behavioral Labs, Design Studios, Architecture Studios, and many others, facilitate applied learning and real-time information.

At the event, Woxsen Students from across schools came together with their unique exhibits & displays about their work in the variety of fields like technology, design, and architecture for all the distinguished Guests & Industry Leaders.

https://woxsen.edu.in/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)