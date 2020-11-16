WPI inflation up 1.48 per cent in October 2020

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The rate of inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), stood at 1.48 per cent (provisional) for the month of October 2020 (over October 2019), as compared to 0.00 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year, an official statement from the Commerce Ministry said here on Monday.



The rate of inflation stood at 1.32 per cent in September 2020.

The food index inflation stood at 5.78 per cent during the month from 6.92 per cent in September 2020, the statement showed.

The inflation in the primary articles segment stood at 4.74 per cent in October 2020 and manufactured products at 2.12 per cent. (ANI)

