Wrogn and Virat Kohli Foundation partner with Bollywood icons Karan Johar and Badshah for a limited-edition capsule collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wrogn, India's leading youth fashion and apparel brand for men co-created by Virat Kohli, announced the launch of a limited-edition capsule in collaboration with the Virat Kohli Foundation. This collaboration is a monumental moment as it brings together three of India's most prominent personalities from different fields - Virat Kohli from the world of sports, Karan Johar from Bollywood, and Badshah from the music industry. Together, they have created a remarkable initiative that blends fashion and philanthropy to support sports welfare and animal welfare through the Virat Kohli Foundation. The proceeds from this collection will be donated towards the causes supported by the foundation.

The collection is designed by KJo and Badshah and features a range of gender-neutral, trendy, and edgy designs inspired by their signature styles and also incorporates elements from the work done at the Virat Kohli Foundation. The collection starts at Rs 1799 and includes t-shirts, hoodies, and denim jackets. It is currently available at Wrogn's exclusive brand stores, Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons in 20 cities across India and can also be purchased online at Myntra and Wrogn.in.

In a statement, Virat Kohli, founder of the Virat Kohli Foundation, said, "This collaboration is a testament to the power of coming together for a greater cause and is set to make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most. We aim to increase awareness and generate funds for the causes that we are deeply passionate about." He also said "I am thrilled to partner with Karan Johar and Badshah for this unique collaboration that blends fashion and philanthropy. This is a testament to the power of coming together for a greater cause and is set to make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most."

Vikram Reddy, Co-founder and COO of Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Wrogn said, "What happens when 3 great minds like Virat, Karan Johar, and Badshah come together? Magic is created and that is how we feel about this new collection at Wrogn. This collection is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community. We hope that this collaboration will not only raise funds and awareness for various causes but also inspire a positive change in society."

In addition to the release of the capsule collection, the collection is promoted through a fun campaign film that features Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, and Badshah. The video will be released on 14th March 2023.



Take a look at the campaign video here -

youtube.com/shorts/KEU-UJXMWaQ?feature=share

The Wrogn - VKF collaboration is more than just a fashion statement; it is a commitment to positively impacting society. The collaboration aims to leverage collective resources, expertise, and influence to drive meaningful change and create a better future for all as we are #INTHISTOGETHER

