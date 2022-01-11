Wrogn's Parent Company Universal Sportsbiz names Filmmaker Karan Johar as Chief Creative Advisor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Filmmaker Karan Johar joins hands with Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL) to be their first ever Chief Creative Advisor.

In a strategic move, USPL has collaborated with Karan Johar to consult for all the fashion brands at USPL - Wrogn, Imara, Single & Wrogn Active. Karan Johar will be working closely with the brand's in-house design, marketing and creative team and provide direction for the upcoming campaigns.

USPL has been shaking up the Indian fashion scene since its inception in 2014. Karan Johar will bring fresh vision and perspective with his unique sartorial sensibilities. Besides providing creative direction for the company, he will also provide artistic direction for USPL's brands and their merchandise collections, their digital and editorial space as well as some of the company's branded experiences.

Talking about the association with USPL, Karan Johar said, "I am very excited to be a part of USPL and we are really looking forward to disrupting the market for Indian consumers with fresh ideas. We can't wait to expand our footprint amongst Gen-Z and strengthen our foothold in the Indian youth market."

Throwing light on Karan's collaboration, CEO of USPL Anjana Reddy said, "Karan Johar has a strong sense of the pulse of consumers, especially Gen-Z and Millennials. He has a proven track record of being a smart businessman and has foresight into trends and businesses he partners with, creating a win-win situation. Unapologetic and always ahead of the curve, he has the right synergy with our brands. Together, we are looking forward to capturing the Indian fashion market in a big way."

With the retail and fashion market and consumer behaviour evolving fast in India, through this association, USPL and Karan Johar come together to stay ahead of the curve and to firmly establish USPL's presence in the Indian fashion segment.



USPL brands are retailed at over 550 point of sale with a geographical spread across 144 cities nationally. The brands are retailed at Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons & Lifestyle in the Large Format Retail along with Multi Brand Outlet channels and on Myntra, Flipkart, on marketplaces, besides its Exclusive Brand stores in over 45+ cities and it's brand websites wrogn.in, Imara.in and singlelife.in. USPL looks to expand its channel through Large Format Retail, popular MBO's & exclusive brand stores expanding the reach to over 1000 point of sale for its brand in the next 2-3 years.

Founded in April 2012, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL) consolidates four Youth fashion brands under its retail umbrella. Founded by Anjana Reddy, backed by Cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar & Accel Partners, the portfolio includes Wrogn, inspired and Co-owned by Virat Kohli, Wrogn Active with AB De Villiers as its face, Imara, a contemporary women's ethnic brand, Single, a youth centred fashion brand with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. All the four brands of USPL, Wrogn (pronounced 'Wrong'), Wrogn Active, Imara & Single are positioned uniquely in the Youth fashion industry.

