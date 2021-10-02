WTO invites Promoter of Medusa EXIM, India to speak at WTO Public Forum 2021

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI/ATK): Founder and promoter of Medusa EXIM, Sonal Jindal had been invited as a speaker by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at their Public Forum 2021. The event was held on October 1, 2021, and the topic for the discussion at the forum was 'Digitalization for development: Benefits for MSMEs in developing countries.'

The event witnessed some of the prolific speakers keeping their views on the topic. The panelist alongside Sonal Jindal included names like Crispin Conroy (Representatives to the WTO, International Chamber of Commerce), Torbjorn Fredriksson (Head of the ICT Analysis Section of the Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD), and Clarissa Iribagiza (CEO and eTrade for Women Advocate for East Africa, Mobile technology company HeHe Limited). The whole event was moderated by Natsaja Van der Geest, the Deputy Head of Strategy Advisory Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands.

Giving an example of the major shift in the industrial revolution that happened due to the introduction of energy- 'electrification,' Sonal Jindal said that during this post-Covid period, the digital transformation is the need of the hour, which in a way a has brought a 'Digital Revolution.' The founder of Medusa EXIM also talked about the need for companies and industries to start introducing digital technology-driven approaches in their work to yield good results. Explaining the vast potential of technologies in the expansion and growth of a firm, she said that experimentation coupled with this new age transformation is the way forward and can be a boon for small and medium industries that contribute immensely to the development of the country. Harnessing data as a strategic asset is for sure the future that will help the industry to lead in the future.



Talking about her experience after attending the event, Sonal said, "It was undoubtedly an enriching opportunity and I feel privileged to have got a chance to speak alongside such esteemed panelists. This will always remain with me and I will forever cherish the experience. We discussed the importance of the digital world and how Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of a nation's economy, can utilize these technologies to their advantage. It was an interactive and insightful session that obviously contributed to my learning of the field."

The WTO Public Forum 2021 focused on emphasizing 'Digitalization for development.' The panelists also stated their notions on topics that include affordable connectivity, trade-in ICT goods & market access, and the importance of trust and security in the digital economy. Owing to it all, not only the session was vibrant and knowledge-enhancing but also it allowed the leaders from the business fraternity to add more to their growth.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

