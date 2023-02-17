Wurfel launches new studio in Kokapet, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel is a premium modular kitchen brand based in India that provides top-notch European products. The brand has received multiple awards for six consecutive years as the "Best Modular Kitchen Brand" from Times Business Awards. "Most Innovative Kitchen Brand" by India Kitchen Congress and "The Most Valuable Interior Brand" from IBARC Asia World Signature Awards.



The brand offers a wide range of products including kitchens, wardrobes, TV units, and vanities all made from high-quality materials sourced from Europe. The products are designed to provide maximum space efficiency, comfort of use, and a sophisticated European touch to Indian homes. The company has recently launched a studio in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on 4th February'23, which is supposedly the seventh studio in the city.



The new studio will provide a unique and immersive experience to the visitors. "We are thrilled to launch our new studio and bring a new level of creativity and innovation. This new studio will allow us to expand our offerings and reach a wider audience, and we can't wait to share our passion for modular kitchen industry with the world."



Wurfel's Product Portfolio



Kitchens: Wurfel offers modular kitchens made of base cabinets, wall cabinets, and tower units made with high-quality materials like particle board, MDF, and synchronized plywood. They offer various finishing options such as laminate, poly-lacquer, glass, and El Lucido for a functional and visually appealing kitchen design. The kitchens are designed to improve the cooking experience.



Wardrobes: Wurfel's wardrobes offer a practical solution to organize belongings and are made from high-quality materials sourced from Europe. They come in a variety of designs and use PUR glue technology for durability. The wardrobes are designed to meet individual requirements and lifestyles.



Vanity: Wurfel vanity units are known for their stylish design and European charm. They are a popular choice for homeowners in India who want to add a touch of elegance to their bathrooms. With a focus on both form and function, these units offer a combination of style and practicality, making them a great addition to any bathroom.



TV Units: Wurfel's TV units are not just a stylish addition to a living room, but they also provide ample storage space for organizing belongings. With the option to choose between a floating or freestanding design, customers can select the one that best fits the theme of their living room. This makes it easier for them to complement their existing decor and create a cohesive look in their home.



For more information, please https://www.wurfel.in/.

