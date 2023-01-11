Wurfel Wins the Best Modular Kitchen Brand Award 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel was conceived with a humble thought of providing every Indian home with a European Modular Kitchen and Wardrobe. The relentless effort of the brand to adhere to uncompromising quality has won the heart of the country. Wurfel leaped into the new year with the honour of being awarded the 'Best Modular Kitchen Brand, 2023' by Radio City Business Icon Awards 2022-23, presented by MP Tejaswi Surya.



The Business Icon Awards is the flagship annual event of Brand Opus. It is the ultimate destination for investors, disruptors and innovators, where they discuss, debate and analyse what the future holds. Eminent personalities including Actress Priyanka Upendra, IPS D. Roopa Moudgil, Ex IPS Mr Bhaskar Rao, Actor Vijaya Raghavendra and more graced the event with their presence.



One of the spokesperson from Wurfel says, "It is a matter of great pride for us to be recognised as the best modular kitchen brand in the country. It gives us a feeling of achievement and humbleness at the same time to see our hard work being recognised year after year. We are grateful beyond words and this will help us stay motivated and move ahead in our journey as a trendsetting modular kitchen brand. This award helps us inch closer to our dream of making our nation proud by making a mark on the global modular kitchen industry map."



With 46 studios across India, Wurfel currently holds the honour of being the biggest network of premium modular kitchen brands in the country. They believe their secret to success lies in the superior standards that they maintain in terms of not just designing but also manufacturing, installation, servicing and other comprehensive solutions.



"We are on a mission to bridge the gap between quality and pricing by providing high-quality kitchens & wardrobes at a great price point. We are able to achieve this strategically by importing all the finished raw materials and hardware, only from the best vendors in Europe. Later, we process them in their state-of-the-art European manufacturing unit in India, by following European processes & standards under the able supervision of our production," says one of the brand's representatives.

Wurfel Product Portfolio-





Kitchens: Wurfel manufactures luxury modular kitchens that are cancer free and made from self-sustainable, FSC-certified forests. The primary types of board used by the brand for their modular kitchens and wardrobes are High Density, Water Resistant Particle Board, MDF (Medium Density Fibre) Board and synchronised plywood. Wurfel also provides a lot of finishing options, such as laminate, poly-lacquer, glass, El Lucido etc. Their modular kitchens are timeless and crafted to make every meal a pleasurable experience.



Wardrobes: Wurfel wardrobes provide a practical solution to organising belongings. They are made from the highest quality materials curated across Europe. Their modular wardrobes come in a variety of designs built to provide maximum space efficiency and comfort of use. The PUR glue technology is used throughout the modular wardrobe, which makes it long-lasting. Wurfel designs wardrobes that suits every lifestyle and are solely built to address unique requirements.



TV Units: The TV units of Wurfel not only flaunts personal sense of style but also help organise all the belongings. One can either opt for a floating TV unit design or a freestanding one, depending on what compliments the theme of their living room style. Eliminate clutter and create a designated space to store all collectables with Wurfel TV units.



Vanities: The company's vanity units are sleek in design and they bring the essence of European finesse to the interiors. They are bound to create an element of sophistication in homes. The right bathroom vanity will not only helps to keep things organised but will also enhance the aesthetics of the room, adding both style and functionality.



To maintain its top-class standards, the products are manufactured meticulously, with a manufacturing tolerance of 0.5mm. The wide range of Wurfel products comes with a 10-year warranty period and the brand also provides Flexi-EMI options.

