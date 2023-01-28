Xceed: Third Generation of the BMW X1 launched in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the country today in both petrol and diesel variants. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June.



With its robust appearance and functional versatility, the all-new BMW X1 embodies both the freedom in day-to-day city driving as well as the fun of sheer driving pleasure. The interior's progressive design and sophisticated ambience and the much broader selection of standard equipment compared to the outgoing model, serve to underline its deeply embedded premium character.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW X1 remains a best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury. It is a natural match for individuals who dare to chase their dreams and challenge the norms, those who break convention and exceed through everything. The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1's success to higher levels."



The attractive introductory ex-showroom prices for a limited number of units are -

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) : Rs 45,90,000

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) : Rs 47,90,000



Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.



BMW X1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive) metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.



The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, many of which are either best-in-class or a segment-first. Among the new highlights are - Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.



Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars and provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at an attractive pricing of Rs 1.31 per kilometre for the all-new BMW X1. The optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.



Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers of the all-new BMW X1 can enjoy complete peace of mind with the most comprehensive financial plan in the segment being offered by BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments starting from Rs 49,999/-, assured buy-back option up to five years and flexible term-end opportunities among other benefits.



The all-new BMW X1.

The all-new BMW X1 debuts with bigger proportions than the predecessor, looking more powerful and expressive. The monolithic design, surface lines and classy exterior display its SAV identity more clearly than ever. The upright front end has a much greater presence with slim LED headlights and a large, almost square BMW kidney grille. Segment best Adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant and rear LED taillights are available as standard now. Almost square wheel arch contours and a long roofline are the distinguishing features of the dynamically stretched silhouette. The flat roof rails serve as a striking design element and can be used as multifunctional mounts. When viewed from rear, the slim tailgate window, horizontal lines and 3D taillights produce the wide, typical 'X' SAV stance. The all-new X1 sports 18-inch light-alloy wheels in star-spoke style for the xLine and double-spoke style for M Sport.



The interior takes a big leap forward, now featuring an even higher level of luxury and digitalisation. The first element to catch attention is the new digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area. The typical BMW driver-orientation, clear reduced design along with an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. The new Instrument Panel Luxury in Sensatec elevates the interior's aesthetics. Decorative strips including ambient lighting in instrument panel and front doors as well as accent trim strips in Pearl Chrome enhance the premium character of the cabin. The seemingly floating armrest with storage also integrates the control cluster. Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 12 loudspeakers (in M Sport) offers magnificent sound quality, even at low volumes.



Standard Sport Seats in both variants provide the perfect seating position to take on the road, having a great range of adjustment with reclining function in rear and superior ergonomics for long-distance comfort. The BMW M Sport variant has an even higher degree of individual comfort with unique in the segment Active Seats for both driver and front passenger. These have multiple massage programs with variable intensities and speeds that help in reducing stress over long distances. In M Sport, even the rear seat passengers have the freedom of increasing the legroom by mechanically adjusting the seats forward or backward by up to 130 mm.



The all-new BMW X1 welcomes passengers in style with Welcome Light Staging. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 2 zone A/C maintains the perfect temperature. Adding to the sense of space is the large glass sunroof. The big 476 litre luggage compartment can be enlarged to 1,527 litres with the useful functionality of the optional 40:20:40 split backrest. At the same time, comfort access contactless operation of the boot lid provides greater flexibility for loading / unloading. The wireless charging tray available in both variants provides NFC interface to charge via the "Qi" charging standard.





BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 148 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 20.37 km/ltr as measured by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for Indian market specifications.



BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 16.3 km/ltr as measured by ARAI for Indian market specifications.



The seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission in both variants performs smooth almost imperceptible gearshifts. Paddle shifters in M Sport variant enable extremely rapid manual gear changes and with Sport Boost mode all the powertrain and chassis settings are primed to maximise sporting responses. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.



BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. It includes BMW ID, MyBMW App with Remote Services, Digital Key Plus, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices among others.



BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the BMW Curved Display with a 10.25-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 10.7-inch Control Display. The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 offers all the possibilities for interaction with the vehicle. Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Wireless smartphone integration provides access to numerous functions and apps. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. The vertical smartphone holder with indirect illumination is integrated into the centre console and provides inductive Wireless Charging and an NFC interface. Updated Navigation is now with real-time traffic information.



My BMW App functions remotely to keep an eye on the current vehicle status at all times. BMW Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access sets a new standard in convenience for customers by turning their smartphone and smartwatch into a vehicle key, in addition to the NFC cards provided. It enables customers to automatically open, close and start the vehicle. A stylish welcome scenario commences with orchestrated lighting effect including a light carpet. Customers can share the digital key with up to 5 users.



BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as reduced aerodynamic drag, Auto Start-Stop, Electronic Power Steering and My Modes in Driving Experience Control.



The driver enjoys effective assistance in parking manoeuvres that increases comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Active Park Distance Control with sensors at front and rear, Rear View Camera including Panorama rear view, Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant and Attentiveness Assistant. Reversing Assistant remembers the last 50 meters covered and automatically reverses the car along exactly the same route. Attentiveness Assistant monitors potential hazards, supporting drivers to react in time.



BMW Safety technologies includes extensive Driver Assistance Systems with Lane Departure Warning, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.



Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official



#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

To View the Specification sheet, Click on the Link Below:

Specifications_BMW X1

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

