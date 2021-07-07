XL Dynamics conducts vaccination drives in Mumbai and Noida

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): XL Dynamics India Private Ltd., a leading mortgage process outsourcing company, has launched a nationwide drive to vaccinate its employees and their families.

It recently conducted vaccination drives in Navi Mumbai and Noida where more than 1,000 individuals were administered the first dose of the Covishield vaccine.

The company has partnered with top-tier hospitals such as Apollo Hospitals and Jaypee Hospital for this initiative.



Earlier this year, it had also announced to cover the cost of vaccines for its staff and their dependents. Sonali Oke, Director, XL Dynamics said, "The health and well-being of employees is a top priority. They are our biggest strength and we shall continue to take all possible steps to help them see through this pandemic. These efforts will also help us progress towards a COVID-free India."

Among other initiatives, the company has also enabled work from home facilities, distribution of masks and sanitizers, safe travel arrangements, and special incentives for financial support. It is planning to expand the drive soon to its 12 other branches across the nation.

Established in 2002, XL Dynamics provides end-to-end Mortgage Process Outsourcing solutions to clients in the U.S. With more than 2,800 employees across India, the company has grown to become one of the leading service providers in the industry. Visit www.xldynamics.com to learn more about the company.

