Xpert Times latest project aims to inspire youth through celebrity interviews

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/GPRC): India has long been a hub of talented and innovative entrepreneurs. In recent years, entrepreneurship has become increasingly popular among the country's youth, providing them with a sense of independence and social responsibility.

Although there are limited opportunities for social entrepreneurship in India, a growing number of entrepreneurs are now dedicating their businesses to creating positive social change. Despite facing various challenges, these social entrepreneurs are driven by a desire to improve the lives of others and make a meaningful impact on society.

Umesh Kaushik and Jitendra Kumar, are gearing up for its latest project. The company is set to release a series of interviews with top film celebrities, aimed at helping the youth of India to find inspiration and guidance in their pursuit of talent.



Umesh Kaushik, who is also the CEO of Xpert Times, has personally conducted interviews with some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, Kanchan Awasthi, Khushboo Atre, Saqib Ayub, Arista Mehta, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Archana L Pania, Rohit Pathak, Rohit Agrawal and many others. The interviews will be released as soon as possible, and will be available on the company's website and social media platforms.

According to Umesh Kaushik, the new project is part of Xpert Times' ongoing efforts to support and empower the youth of India. "We believe that the youth of our country are our greatest asset," he said. "Through our interviews with film celebrities, we hope to inspire and encourage young people to pursue their dreams and achieve their full potential."

Jitendra Kumar (Journalist), founder of Xpert Times, added that the company's mission is to use the power of media to make a positive impact on society. "We believe that the media has the power to change lives, and we are committed to using our platform to promote social good," he said.

Xpert Times has already established itself as a major player in the news and digital media industry, with a portfolio of other successful ventures. The company's latest project is sure to be another success, and will further cement its position as a leader in the industry.

