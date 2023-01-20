Xpress Legal named the Lex Talk Top banking law firm of the year 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai headquartered, Pan India law firm Xpress Legal has been named the Lex Talk Top banking law firm of the year 2022, following its win in Dubai last year. The firm, which is empanelled with major banks and non-bank financial companies NBFCs such as ICICI, Aditya Birla Capital, Capri Global, Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of Maharashtra, Bank Of India, PNB Housing Finance and Tata Capital, was recognized for its expertise in the banking industry. Lex Talk is an organization that brings together the best legal minds from around the world to advocate for legal reforms.

Accepting the honours, Xpress Legal's Managing Partner, Advocate Chanchal Choudhary, said, "We are truly privileged to be recognized by Lex Talk as the Top banking law firm of the year 2022. This award reiterates the firm's commitment to excellence and its role as a leader in the industry. Over the years we have integrated law with business and found meaningful solutions to various legal problems through conciliations, mediations, negotiations & arbitrations".





During a panel discussion on the digitization of India, Advocate Chanchal Choudhary, spoke about the need to recognize and accept the digital revolution taking place in India, while also acknowledging that not all parts of the country have access to the same technological advancements. He called for a "top-down approach" to ensure justice for all parts of India, not just the more fortunate ones in the major metros, when asked about digitising court hearings in India. He further emphasized that to a large extent, we must adapt to technology, which greatly aids both litigants and advocates alike.

With the goal of expanding even further into all metro cities in India, and then gradually to tier 2 cities, Xpress Legal is presently planning a quick expansion nationally in 2023.

Visit: https://www.xpresslegal.in/

