XpressBees launches 'Xpressathon' innovation challenge

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): XpressBees, an end-to-end logistics provider is pleased to announce the launch of its first-ever pan India coding innovation challenge "Xpressathon".

Xpressathon is a virtual challenge and invites developers, analysts, and the coder's community to participate and design solutions that have the potential to solve some of the real-time logistics problems including faster last-mile delivery, geo-intelligence, beyond-the-vision drone delivery, and providing an overall better customer experience.

The Xpressathon which commenced on 3 December 2021, will end on 22 January 2022. Contestants can participate in Xpressathon by visiting www.xpressbees.com/xpressathon. The registration for the event is open until 24 December 2021. In addition to the thrill of participating in the XpressBees' first virtual hackathon, the winner categorized as Xpress Elite will receive a cash reward of INR 3 lakh, the first runner up categorized as Xpress Pro will receive a cash reward of INR 1 lakh. A special cash reward of INR 1 lakh is reserved for an exceptional emerging idea by one of the many students participating from the numerous colleges invited for the challenge. This award is categorized as Xpress Prodigy.

The initiative is in line with the consistent efforts of XpressBees to bring in efficiency in logistics operations and offer a superior customer experience. The challenge results will be declared on January 28, 2022.

Commenting on the initiative, Ajoy Salve, Head of HR, XpressBees said, "Empowering people to unleash their potential remains a priority at XpressBees. We are excited to conduct this event and strongly believe technology and engineering with a culture of innovation are and will be the key growth drivers for the logistics industry. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by XpressBees and we are very keen to see some good innovations and talent emerge out of this event."

More details about the event are available at www.xpressbees.com/xpressathon.

XpressBees is amongst the fastest growing end-to-end logistics companies. In addition to the e-commerce (B2C) division, XpressBees's vision to evolve into a strong full-service logistics organization reflects in our new lines of businesses like 3PL, B2B Xpress, and cross-border operations.

Our strong domain expertise and constant focus on meaningful innovation have helped us rapidly evolve as the most trusted logistics partner of India. We have progressively carved our way towards best-in-class technology platforms, an extensive network reach, and a seamless last mile management system.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)