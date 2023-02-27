XXVI Convocation of FORE School of Management, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/SRV): FORE School of Management (FSM), New Delhi, held the XXVI Convocation on Friday, Feb 17, 2023. The event was graced by Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance as the chief guest.

Dr Jitendra Das, Director General, FORE commenced the ceremony by welcoming the chief guest and other distinguished invitees. He congratulated the graduating students and their parents and acknowledged the role played by the faculty members in making the students competent.

Presenting the activity report, Dr Das highlighted the milestones that FORE School achieved for the year 2022-23. He informed that FORE now has two new verticals functional -- FORE Institute of Drone Technology and Research (FIDTR) and FORE Academy of Management Education (FAME).

He also highlighted the research activity at the institute and the grants provided to faculty of the institute. He also shared, "The faculty has published 70 research articles, cases, books, and book chapters in the year 2022-2023.

Dr Das further mentioned that the final placements for Batch 2021-23 were faster and better, with a higher median CTC, superior grade of companies, and multiple job offers for students. He reported, "The institute achieved 100 per cent placements in record time, with a higher diversity of recruiters. The highest domestic offer for this batch was Rs 30 lakhs per annum, and the average and median CTC were Rs 14.5 lakhs per annum and Rs 14 lakhs per annum, respectively. The summer internship placements also showed improvement, with higher average (the highest stipend being INR 1 lakh per month) and recruitments from notable companies like Barclays, Deloitte, EY, Nestle, Adani Group, and Reliance Retail."



Dr Das concluded the report by emphasizing the institute's commitment to excellence and the need to prepare the students to face the challenges of the rapidly changing business environment.

Emphasizing the importance of the role of faculty, Dr B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman said that besides students' hard work, teachers also deserve credit for their success. He stated that the board members of FORE institute are continually striving for educational improvement and discussed plans for the new verticals, "FITDR will offer drone pilot training due to the rising value of drones as public tools in regions like America and Europe, and soon in India as well. Many institutes have already adopted drone technology, such as for transport management, and are seeking knowledgeable candidates, making this a part of the skill development program. The plan for FAME is to provide more seats for management education, and the institute has already received approval to begin the program." He also mentioned that several other verticals are in the pipeline, to provide education that aligns with changing policies and technology, to better equip students for the future.

In the convocation address, Chief guest Dr Ajay Mathur acknowledged the role of parents in helping students achieve academic success. He advised graduates to prioritize reskilling to prepare for the significant changes that will occur as AI evolves. He quoted, "Change is the only constant, but your ability to handle change between today and tomorrow is what's going to differentiate between good and mediocre."

Dr Mathur also emphasized the importance of reading and integrating new ideas--and suggested that AI and data capture could be powerful tools for managing the technical and managerial changes we are seeking today. Overall, the need for continual learning and adaptation in the dynamic landscape of business and technology was highlighted in Dr. Mathur's speech.

Dr Vinayshil Gautam, Vice-Chairman while proposing a vote of thanks reminded students of the important role that teachers play as constant guides and mentors in the pursuit of knowledge. He also mentioned that understanding the past can lead to a better understanding and prediction of the future. He concluded the convocation by extending his best wishes to the graduating students, and quoted, "I do hope this convocation is merely a milestone in your journey and the journey of FORE. We will keep our hands locked together to achieve better heights and more achievements."

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

