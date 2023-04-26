Xypex announces the launch of its first production plant in India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI/GPRC): Vancouver-based Xypex Chemical Corporation which specializes in crystalline concrete waterproofing announces that it has strengthened its presence in the Asian market with the opening of a new production plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The 40,000 sq-ft facility will house chemical manufacturing, and distribution capabilities to serve upstream, midstream, downstream, and adjacent industries in the region. The production facility has 30,000 sq-ft additional space for storage.

"For over 50 years, Xypex has been a global leader in concrete waterproofing and protection technology. Our crystalline products have been utilized in high-profile projects worldwide, including iconic landmarks and modern facilities, with a reputation for reliability, quality, and trust," said Christopher Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Xypex Chemical Corporation.

We have partnered with our exclusive distributor in India, Apaar Infratech, to establish strong business relationships in private construction markets and government projects. Due to the growth of our business in the region, we decided to build our first production plant in India, importing the proprietary chemicals from our manufacturing base and headquarters in Richmond, BC," he added.

The new production facility will further strengthen Xypex's presence in the Indian market. The Xypex Noida plant is forecast to have more than 100 full-time employees by 2024. This hiring process will continue until the factory reaches full production capacity. The manufacturing plant will also create 500 indirect jobs.



"The opening of the Greater Noida production plant significantly expands the ability to serve the construction sector. Also, Xypex India has a longstanding commitment to localization in the region. By investing in this plant, we are enabling job creation, enhancing supply chain practices, and streamlining our operations," said Ashwini Rai, Managing Director, Apaar Infratech and in-charge of Xypex India operations.

"Furthermore, the company has achieved a strong market presence in recent years participating in infrastructure projects in the transport and hydroelectric sectors as well as commercial and residential buildings," he added.

The company manufactures a range of waterproofing and protection products used in the construction and restoration of water and sewage infrastructure, foundations, tunnels, manholes, and marine structures.

Most recently, the company played a significant role in the waterproofing of the Delhi Metro expansion. At Xypex, we are dedicated to developing and providing innovative solutions that permanently waterproof concrete structures and contribute to their extended service life.

Xypex Chemical Corporation manufactures a range of concrete waterproofing and protection products used in the construction or restoration of building foundations, water and sewage treatment infrastructure, tunnels, manholes, and marine structures. Its unique crystallizing technology has been tested and proven worldwide in all climates and in widely varying construction situations. Sold through an international network of distributors and licensees in over 90 countries, Xypex is specified and used on countless projects around the world.

Available as an admixture or coating, Xypex Crystalline Waterproofing reacts with the by-products of cement hydration and other mineral constituents of the concrete, precipitating a chemical reaction that produces a non-soluble crystalline formation that fills and permanently blocks the pores, capillaries and hairline cracks that naturally occur in the structure. In this way, Xypex becomes a permanent, integral part of the structure.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

