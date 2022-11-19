Yadea becomes an Asia-Pacific FIFA World Cup Regional Supporter once again

Doha [Qatar], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Yadea, a market leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, has been unveiled as an Official Asia-Pacific FIFA World Cup 2022™ Regional Supporter.

Yadea will benefit from in-stadium perimeter board advertising in Qatar, as well as the right to the tournament's official marks and designations

From the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Yadea has taken the ever-increasing path of internationalization. With products sold in 100 countries and regions across the world, Yadea has been showing its 'Made in China' quality products internationally while promoting global green mobility through its eco-friendly products including e-bikes and electric scooters.



"We are proud to be the Official Asia-Pacific FIFA World Cup 2022™ Regional Supporter. The essence of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ are also part of Yadea's DNA - the pioneering spirit, the perseverance to reach beyond limits, and the strong willpower that conquers challenges ahead. We are glad to take this opportunity to connect with our young audiences and reinforce those values which drive Yadea. Through the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Yadea will build its brand awareness in the region and engage the passionate football fans here" said Zhou Chao, President of High-end and Overseas Business Group of Yadea.

"It is a delight to welcome Yadea once again to FIFA's commercial programme for the FIFA World Cup. The energy, quality and youthfulness of their brand and products connects strongly with our tournament values and fans, and will help us connect with this important market even further" said Nick Brown, FIFA Director of Commercial Partnerships.

