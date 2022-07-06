Yara launches Leadership Academy in India-Training program to foster MSME leadership, capacity building, and growth

New Delhi/Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 6 (ANI/TPT): Yara India launched the Yara Leadership Academy in Uttar Pradesh, India. The 12-week, MBA-inspired module will build future-fit competencies, and leadership capacities of 500 micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) business owners - prioritizing youth- and women-led businesses - within Yara India's communities.

This initiative is part of a broader Social Impact 2030 framework that Yara's Africa & Asia business is announcing today. The framework has four main aims: (1) to help strengthen food security and improve nutrition in our communities; (2) to catalyze innovation and investment to spur inclusive prosperity, prioritizing women and youth; (3) to enhance local economic development by strengthening MSMEs and creating new jobs in the agricultural sector; and (4) to enable digital transition and transformation among our MSME partners and across the agri-food value chain.

In 2020, 63 million MSMEs in India contributed 30 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and 48 per cent of its exports. MSMEs in India and globally face a number of barriers to growth, including access to finance, infrastructure, knowledge, and talent.

Yara India has invested significantly to help build agricultural retail excellence with our MSME partners, by setting up Yara Crop Nutrition Centers (YCNCs). This is a franchise retail model with the intent to deliver exceptional value to farmers and advance additional financial, commercial, and networking opportunities for MSMEs.

In 2022, Yara is expanding this commitment, investing significantly in India and Kenya to accelerate growth for our MSME partners. The Yara Leadership Academy for MSMEs will offer innovative build-ins, such as peer networks and personalized mentoring services. The program will focus on training and capacity-building on a broad range of topics including digitization of operations, budgeting, working capital, inventory management, marketing, and growth strategy.

The call to applications will close on July 22, after which interviews will be conducted and successful Academy candidates will be announced.

Yara's Leadership Academy is being held in partnership with Kuza Technologies, an Indian social enterprise that is creating opportunities for under-served communities to learn, connect, and grow through entrepreneurship on their own terms and pace, and United States International University's Global Agribusiness Management and Entrepreneurship Center.



Subhashini Chandran, Vice President - Social Impact, Africa and Asia at Yara stated, "MSMEs account for 90 per cent of businesses, 60-70 per cent of employment, and 50 per cent of GDP worldwide. In India. ~63 million MSMEs provide employment to ~120 million people and contribute nearly 45 per cent of India's overall exports. As the backbone of most economies, small businesses contribute to local development and job creation. Yara is very happy to be investing in the future of agri-entrepreneurs in India and in other emerging market economies across Africa and Asia."

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara India, commented: "Yara India is committed to promoting the development of competitive and sustainable micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within India's agricultural sector, including furthering retail excellence through partners like those in our Yara Crop Nutrition Centers (YCNCs). The Yara Leadership Academy's individual mentoring approach will help MSME business owners to better integrate and apply the knowledge they have gained from the Academy into their businesses while harnessing the power of digital technologies to help them build business resiliency and growth."

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Oslo, Yara International ASA is the world's leading crop nutrition company and a provider of environmental and agricultural solutions. The company has 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries.

Supporting Yara's vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, the company pursues a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for its customers, shareholders and society at large, and delivers a more sustainable food value chain. https://www.yara.com/

Yara has been operating in India for more than two decades, since it began working with Indian growers to relook at the nutrition of their crops, in order to improve yields and quality. In 2011, Yara set up its own operations in the state of Maharashtra.

On January 12, 2018, Yara successfully acquired Tata Chemicals' urea business relating to the company's Babrala plant in Uttar Pradesh. It was India's first foreign direct investment in the highly regulated urea sector. With this acquisition, Yara gained a significant position in northern India, with access to a strong network of 650-700 dealers and enhanced crop nutrition solutions to farmers in North India.

Today, Yara India has a pan-India presence. It is working closely with Indian farmers to fulfil the company's mission to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet.

