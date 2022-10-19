Yash Pakka Limited awarded Great Place to Work Certification second time in a row

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Yash Pakka Limited (pioneers in sustainable packaging industry) has been awarded Great Place to Work Certification for the second time in a row from September 2022 to September 2023. The company has now proven its mettle as a favored employer with a comprehensively and thoughtfully designed employee-centric culture.



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.



On this achievement Jagdeep Hira, Business Head - Yash Pakka Limited said, "At Yash Pakka, we strive to create a diverse team and a work environment that is inclusive and conducive of productivity balanced with hard work, trust, and engagement. Independent decision-making, trust and accountability, self-management, positive relationships and consistency are some of our core tenets that have enabled us to create a cohesive and value-driven culture. We are proud to be Great Place To Work Certified and intend to continue uplifting our people through the right set of opportunities and policies."



Company's vision and principles that makes it a Great Place to work are highlighted below -





The people of Yash Pakka are free to make independent decisions, which helps in inculcating a sense of responsibility as well as pride among the team members. There are no judgements made on mistakes made by team members while taking independent decisions, and every unfavorable outcome is considered a learning which will help the team evolve.



Self-management along with dedication & accountability is another aspect to employee benefits at Yash Pakka, the ability of team members to self-manage is critical to the effective functioning of an organization. In the view of the same at Yash Pakka's every employee sets a target for themselves at the starting of the month. Apart from this the team is also taught to take charge for the outcomes of their projects which helps them to develop managerial skills and gives them a better understanding of their work.



Following are some other important benefits that Yash Pakka provides to its employees:

1. ESOP Program - Team Members who have completed a certain number of years with the organization are allotted ESOP shares based on the number of years of service completed. This ensures that people who stay for a longer period are rewarded suitably.

2. Lakshya Patra is a unique process that Yash Pakka follows. This is a system in which every member of the entire organization sets their own tasks at the start of the month, and then evaluates themselves based on the performance at the end of the month. Based on their own scores, which are then reviewed by the leader, they get performance-based incentives.

In India, the institute (Great Place to Work) partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

