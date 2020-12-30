Yes Bank appoints new CHRO, CFO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Yes Bank on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anurag Adlakha who is currently the group Chief Financial Officer as the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

He takes over from Deodutta Kurane who is due to retire shortly. Niranjan Banodkar will take over the position of group CFO. Both these appointments will be effective from January 1.



Adlakha is a seasoned banker and has been with reputed banks for over two decades. He has also had a ring-side view of developments at Yes Bank over the past year-and-a-half.

Banodkar who is currently the head of strategy is a chartered accountant with 17 years of experience and has been associated with Yes Bank for the past 15 years. He was very closely involved with Yes Bank's successful follow-on public offering earlier in the year.

"I am very confident that both these appointments will significantly benefit Yes Bank," said Managing Director and CEO Prashant Kumar. (ANI)

