YES World launches Energy Efficient Windows Solutions to SAVE EARTH from Global Warming, Reduces solar heat by 85 per cent

Dubai [UAE], January 5 (ANI/PNN): YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company, launches the world's first energy-efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of the company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere. The specialized glass solution includes double pane glass and sandwich glass, which has a layer of a patented material that reflects the majority of solar radiant heat. The energy-efficient glass is a see-through windows solution that blocks the solar heat from entering the building and significantly reduces the energy consumption in terms of HVAC load.

YES WORLD is working in the field of climate technology to save our planet from the biggest problem of Global Warming. The biggest problem of the current time is being viewed as an existential threat to our planet. YES WORLD has taken a community-driven approach to generate awareness around climate change and global warming.

According to several scientists, Global warming is such an alarming problem, and Earth is going to die by 2040 if nothing is done to stop global warming. YES WORLD understood the gravity of the biggest problem and started a major initiative to find a solution to the problem. After spending a lot of time and years of research, dedication and handwork, YES WORLD today finally launched Energy Efficiency Windows Solution to counter the biggest problem faced by mankind.



YES WORLD's energy-efficient glass solution for windows is a revolutionary product that reflects 85 per cent of the heat coming from the sun. This unique solution addresses all deficiencies of the building envelope pertaining to windows. The product effectively gives beneficial control over reflectivity, emissivity, absorption, radiant heat gain, solar heat gain, and privacy, as well as being a passive solar collector, absorbing sunlight and radiating free heat into the building. It is a perfect solution for a green building structure. YES WORLD is already in touch with several construction management and compliance agencies that work on green buildings and have secured the necessary accreditations.



The energy-efficient glass product line by YES WORLD not only reduces the radiant heat, thereby reducing the greenhouse effect in the building but also reflects 92 per cent of the damaging UV rays back out through the window, reducing fading and sun damage. It also provides daytime privacy through its unique one-way vision design, as well as controlling glare issues for sensitive eyes.

During the launch event, YES WORLD CEO and Save Earth Activist Dr Sandeep Choudhary said that the results of the Windows solution by YES WORLD have been amazing. The efficiency of the product is the highest among any other windows solutions available in the market, and it reflects 85 per cent of solar heat from entering the building. This results in energy conservation and saves up to 50 per cent on the energy bill wherever the YES WORLD windows solution is installed.

Dr Choudhary said that the research has shown that 75 per cent of the solar heat comes through the windows in any residential or commercial building, and that's why the YES WORLD innovation team focused on a sustainable windows solution. The unique energy-efficiency windows solutions reduce energy consumption by up to 50 per cent when installed. It is an amazing, unique and life-changing product and will be a need for every house and commercial building.

YES WORLD is going to start the worldwide installation of the windows solution. In the first phase, the company is going to target the Gulf countries where the problems with solar heat are more prominent, including - Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Jordan, UAE, Israel, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. YES WORLD plans to start sales and installations in over 50 countries in the next 3 years.

YES WORLD Promoter and CEO - Sandeep Choudhary is a save Earth activist, and his work towards environment conservation has been recognized on several national and International platforms. Dr Choudhary's Biggest Mission to save Earth has found major synergies with YES WORLD capabilities in the field of heat reduction and Energy efficiency.

