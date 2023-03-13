YES WORLD's major event to SAVE EARTH held in New Delhi, attended by several Politicians and Climate Activists

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/PNN): Save Earth company, YES WORLD Climate Tech conducted a major event to generate the much-required awareness about climate change emergency through its SAVE EARTH MISSION on the ground. The event held at the Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi was attended by SAVE EARTH Activist Sandeep Choudhary and top mission members from across India. The first major outreach program under SAVE EARTH MISSION was entirely focused on the kickoff of global awareness events towards the impacts of global warming.

Arjun Munda - Central Cabinet minister for Tribal Affairs presided the event over as chief guest while Shri Narendra Singh Tomar - Central Cabinet minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare was also present at the event. The event was attended by several government officials, environmental and social activists, saints, and a large number of volunteers willing to learn about the right actions to save Earth from the global warming crisis.

The chief guest of the function Arjun Manda said that the event and the content is an absolute eye-opener and encourage everyone to take charge of their carbon footprint, both on an individual level and community level. It is paramount for everyone to understand how their individual lifestyle and daily activities impact the environment and once that's discovered, empowered community members with the right information and framework, will be able to take meaningful actions toward the reduction of carbon emissions from Earth's atmosphere.

One major theme of the event revolved around the kids taking more active participation in climate actions. With increased awareness about global warming at the school level and through extracurricular activities, the younger generation feels frustrated that the elders are not doing much to have a livable environment for them in the coming decades. And they will have to act themselves without having to wait for others to start.

While speaking during the event, YES WORLD Promoter Sandeep Choudhary said that a community-driven bottom-up approach is the only path forward to make climate actions meaningful. He said that India is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases to the environment, and hence India will have to participate in the world's biggest problem at the same magnitude. He added that we are the first and last generation to feel the heat of global warming and if we don't act now, there will not be any opportunity window left for us to act in future. So, it's paramount that we announce global warming as a global emergency and start acting now with a common goal to leave this planet better than that what we got.





YES WORLD's SAVE EARTH MISSION gets a more mainstream acknowledgement after this event. YES WORLD Co-founder Amit Tiwari, informed the community members that it's a great moment to be associated with the YES WORLD community and together we stand determined to make everyone aware of the impacts of global warming and how it poses an existential threat the mankind. Tiwari added that YES WORLD community empowers people with the right information and inspires them to take the right climate actions towards sustainability. He also said that such events will continue to take place in various parts of India in the coming months to democratize carbon reduction activities on the community level under SAVE EARTH MISSION

As a climate tech company, YES WORLD is on the world's biggest mission to SAVE EARTH and works towards the solution. YES WORLD is among very few organizations with tangible offerings towards solving the global warming crisis. Last month, YES WORLD launched the world's first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings which is a product line of specialized glass perfect for larger windows and glass facade. The specialized glass solution includes double pane glass and sandwich glass which has a layer of a patented material that reflects 85% solar radiant heat as well as blocks 92 per cent of UV rays from entering the building. The energy-efficient glass is a see-through windows solution that blocks most of the solar heat from entering the building and significantly reduces the energy consumption in terms of HVAC load.

YES WORLD and SAVE EARTH MISSION is promoted by SAVE EARTH ACTIVIST - Sandeep Choudhary, whose path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a save Earth activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. Choudhary left behind his co-founded VC-backed multi-million-dollar business to work on the noble mission of saving Earth from global warming.

Under Dr Choudhary's vision and leadership, YES WORLD has championed a noble cause of reducing carbon footprint and bringing forth the issue of global warming and climate change. For years, Sandeep Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants.

Through his climate tech startup and strong community behind the world's largest movement, he is taking his efforts towards protecting Mother Earth.

