Yes!poho celebrates National Handloom Day with its #KnowYourWeave Campaign and a 10-day virtual exhibition

Yes!poho, a TechnoExperience social platform, celebrates National Handloom Day with grandeur as it hosts India's one of the biggest 10-day handloom virtual exhibitions.

Although national celebrations pertaining to the weavers are observed on 7th of August, the brand will focus on satiating the artisanal and weaving cravings of the customers from 1st August to 10th August, 2021 - showing its affinity and respect for the weaving market explicitly.

Exhibiting a diversity of weaves of India with the campaign #KnowYourWeave, Yes!poho plans to showcase 12,000+ products in different fabrics such as all natural fibres from Banarasi, Linen, Chanderi, Venkatagiri, Cotton to Uppada, Ikkat, Maheshwari, Tussar, and Kanchipuram Silk and others.

The event aims to empower the weavers and revive the country's second-oldest industry. It will further focus on preserving the culture of handloom weaving and prevent the decades-old heritage from dying.

#KnowYourWeave campaign is live on the brand's website and social media platforms and encourages the audience to understand the significance of handlooms and how they are an asset for India. Through this campaign, Yes!poho further provides skill development and technical training to the weavers and intends to rank their skills high in the global market.



Speaking on the occasion, Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder and CEO, Yes!poho said, "We, as a brand, take pride in encouraging Indian weavers and empowering the artisans to keep their efforts going. Our goal is to preserve our legacy of all-natural fibres and handicrafts through handloom and promote it on a global level. We take the process to be a magical one and we aim to sustain the practise and prevent it from being extinct amidst the new trends. We aim to throw light on different types of weaves with our campaign and the virtual exhibition and contribute to the growth graph of the sector!"

As part of the campaign, Yes!poho intends to highlight all natural fibres and give spotlight to weavers' talent and capability. It plans to pay its respect to the weavers' community and uplift their spirits while opening new doors of opportunities for them.

With the idea to connect artisans and weavers with their customers directly, a one of kind TechnoExperience social platform Yes!poho was launched in 2017. The platform not only works towards improving the socio-economic status of the weavers but also allows buyers easy access to a wide range of ethnic wear.

The USP of the brand is its no inventory-based business model that is built on patented technology tools such as TryMe - A virtual tryout for customers to try and share products; CreateMyDesign - a way for customers to create their products based on their taste and preference; Chat with Weaver - that creates direct engagement between like-minded people and the artisan community. All these features are unique and make the brand stands out from competitors.

