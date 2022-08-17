Yet another award for Ace film director Satyam Raj from the prestigious IFTDA, for his film Aks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/GPRC): After a successful run at various International Film Festivals for his short film "Aks", film director Satyam Raj has garner another prestigious award from the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA). His Short film has won various awards in internationally like "Best Director" at the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Festival, Los Angeles. "Best Director" at the Cannes Shorts, Prague International Film Festival, IndieX Film Fest, Independent Shorts Awards to name a few.

"Aks is a phycological thriller which is praised by all those who have seen it," says director Satyam Raj. On asking when it will be available for public viewing, the filmmaker says "soon". Besides working on another issue-based short, Satyam Raj is also working on a Feature Film called "Kake". "It is a comical drama based on a popular tactic by which people are scammed these days", says Satyam.

Some of his past films are The Darkness, Game Of Lies and Nyas. Satyam has been associated with the film industry for the past 15 years and his strength lies in Film Direction, Editing and Screenwriting.



