YNB Healthcare introduces world class medical equipment to offer 24*7 emergency healthcare solutions at home

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): YNB Healthcare Pvt. Ltd introduces world-class latest medical equipment to offer 24*7 high-quality home healthcare services. Based in Janakpuri, Delhi, YNB Healthcare Pvt. Ltd provides a diverse range of services, from having an experienced nurse to medical equipment to Ambulance service for any situation. They also provide physiotherapists, ICU at home, home nurses, and a Dead body freezer. They provide medical equipment according to the treatment of the patient's choice and match the goals of treatment complications with early intervention.

They provide all the healthcare-related services to customers at the world's best level at an affordable price. They have carved a niche for themselves in the domain by providing excellent services. With a motto of customer satisfaction, they constantly endeavour to improve their service quality to accommodate the clientele's changing needs. Keeping health as the utmost priority, YNB Healthcare provides quality and safety simultaneously for all types of services.



Talking about the Company, Founder Director Nikhil Kumar Jain shared, " I started this Company 15 years ago after an incident in my family. My father was suffering from a medical problem, and we required an oxygen concentrator which wasn't available. Looking at the whole situation, I pledged to serve humanity and put forth all medical services under one roof through YNB Healthcare. I have incorporated every facility an individual would need during a medical emergency; even our ambulance has all the necessary equipment a person would require during an emergency. We aim to emerge as the best well-service provider in the healthcare sector at a very lower cost. And, YNB healthcare should reach every person in the world. Also, we are committed to the world's best patient care services with quality."

YNB Healthcare has a dedicated team of professionals and highly qualified people in every department. From experienced ambulance drivers to nursing staff, they have all the solutions for your every medical need. Even during the pandemic, their staff was available 24*7 in the service of humanity regardless of their life. They helped many people during those tough times and did to the best of their abilities. In case you are looking for any kind of such medical support at home, then YNB Healthcare Pvt. Ltd is the best option to look forward to during any medical emergency.

