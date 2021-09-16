Yo Yo Honey Singh and Kakkar siblings exclusively launched "Kanta Laga" on MX TakaTak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/Mediawire): Short video applications are the recent pioneers of trendsetting and creating viral content across social media.

Homegrown short video platform, MX TakaTak has been India's one-stop destination for the latest music trends and making songs go viral, and the brand announced an exclusive launch for the chartbuster, Kanta Laga by music aces Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

MX TakaTak has succeeded in becoming the first choice for musicians to launch their songs that enables them to tap new, diverse audiences. As the official short video partner for this track, MX TakaTak had an in-song integration as well as a 10-day exclusive period before its distribution to any other Indian short video apps.



"As an influencer on this platform, I am glad to extend our partnership for our new song - KantaLaga and I am hoping the MX TakaTak community will come out in support of this peppy track and make it go viral. Collaborating with my brother Tony is always fun and our collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh has been creatively enriching," expresses singer Neha Kakkar.

Tony Kakkar added by commenting, "Short video apps have become one of the key mediums for artists like us to connect with our fans. I'm extremely thrilled to partner again with MX TakaTak for our exclusive launch for KantaLaga. TakaTak's audience has always been encouraging and interactive, making our collaboration with the platform more seamless. We can't wait for the audiences to groove on the song and show us their creativity in fun video challenges."

Talking about the collaboration, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "Collaborating with two trendsetters, Kakkar siblings and MX TakaTak for Kanta Laga is a great combination to make content viral. This composition is very close to my heart, it's a song we have thoroughly enjoyed creating; I'm sure the music enthusiasts will revel in listening to it."

