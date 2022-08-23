Yodda, the first elderly care service in India, announces its expansion

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): India's first elderly care service provider, Yodda, announces its expansion into Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The elder care company is headquartered in Pune. They are the first elder care service in India which offers a tech-based platform for elders to receive help at the tap of a button. Yodda offers end-to-end services in the cities where they have on-ground operations, from 24/7 emergency management & healthcare services to home maintenance & convenience services.

Elders can trigger emergencies using different devices like phones, smart watches, GPS pendants and intelligent assistants like Siri. Once an emergency is triggered, Yodda is alerted immediately through its manned Emergency Command Centre, looked over by meticulously trained military veterans adept at handling all types of emergencies. Yodda's tech platforms & processes ensure that no time is lost and that all situations are brought under control immediately.

Many senior citizens living in Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are now enjoying the comfort and convenience of employing an elder care service, especially since this concept is quite new to India. Elder care used to be a segment which was unexplored, uncatered to, and untouched by big brands, especially tech companies, but this has been recently changed by companies such as Yodda, founded by Tarun Sharma.

Before entering the elder care space, Tarunspent over two decades working in the software industry and leading multiple IT organizations. Much of this time was spent abroad. Unfortunately, after returning to India, both of his parents suffered from critical health problems, eventually succumbing. During his experiences, he noticed not only the in the organization of the Indian healthcare system but also how much care and time must be invested to care for an ailing loved one. He soon realized that he was one of the few Indians who was able to be with their parents in their old age - hundreds of thousands of them are living away from their parents in different cities and countries. And many of these professionals could soon see themselves in a similar situation to Tarun's, however, not all of them would be able to return to be with their parents. The thought of helping to solve this problem led to the birth of Yodda.

Since its beginning, Yodda has successfully saved the lives of numerous senior citizens with their emergency services by ensuring elders get immediate assistance and attention when requested. Their children also get peace of mind knowing that there is a professional organisation taking care of their ageing parents when they are oceans away. Even their daily well-being calls have often helped Yoddafind out if an elder was going through a health concern. A simple mention of chest pain has led to immediate intervention, stopping these situations from cascading into critical life-threatening emergencies.



Apart from their services in this area, Yodda also caters to the routine requests that elders may have. "Yodda is the company that works as the dutiful child of elders whose children may not be with them. Yodda provides services for which a parent would typically call a child or a trusted loved one. From ensuring their safety in an emergency to comfort with health-related issues and routine tasks such as bill payments and home repairs, Yodda is always standing by to attend to their needs.", said Tarun.

87-year-old Divakar Kadam (name changed to protect privacy) recalls this incident, "On a routine well-being call, I informed Yodda of slight discomfort in my chest. Yodda immediately sent an emergency responder to my house and insisted on a quick check-up at a hospital. I thought this was unnecessary, but at the hospital, we found out that I was suffering from advanced heart disease that needed to be operated upon immediately. Timely intervention allowed me to undergo an angioplasty surgery that would have caused many more complicated issues. Yodda's emergency responders saved my life that day, and if it wasn't for them, I shudder to imagine what would have happened."

Pragati Vaidya (name changed) lives in Delhi with her husband. They both work in the IT sector. Pragati says, "My parents stay in Pune. They are very old. Even though we can fly to Pune in a couple of hours from Delhi, when an emergency strikes my parents, it is the first 30 minutes that really make the difference. I got Yodda'sservices for my parents as I know that there is someone to help my parents at their doorstep immediately. It is this that helps us sleep peacefully at night."

Many of Yodda's customers also reside outside India. Many NRIs avail their services to take care of their ageing parents back home. Yodda also ensures that they are sent real-time updates and continuous communication about how emergencies or routine service requests were handled.

Industry observers say that professional elder care services will streamline this unorganized sector. With more checks and balances coming into play, cases of helpless senior citizens requiring assistance will be provided by organized and reputed companies, in addition to NGOs and government schemes.

Please visit the website- https://www.yodda.care

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

