Yogesh Dalal inspires creativity in students at JD Institute of Fashion Technology

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/The PRTree): Trustee of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Yogesh Dalal, has won the award of Interior Design and Hair and Make-up Courses in Maharashtra presented by Kareena Kapoor Khan at International Quality Awards. A part of the Education Division of JD Educational Trust, he is responsible for the strategic direction, vision, growth, and performance of the institute.

Committed to professional ethics, standards of practice, and the care of education among the youth, JD Institute of Fashion Technology has a plethora of courses for each individual, all thanks to their leader, Yogesh Dalal for inspiring the young budding minds and bringing change to the world of education, fashion design, interior design, jewellery design, and event management.

Continuing the legacy of his family of spreading design education and creating next-generation designers, Dalal thoroughly enjoys working with students and encourages creative expression. He says, "Learn Design and Be CreARTive! Everything around is inspiring and once you get the hold of it, you can go on a beautiful journey of using the craft to create a masterpiece."

Following his father's footstep, he has won many awards for the institute namely, Excellence in Fashion design, Best institute in Fashion Design, Interior Design & Hair and Make-up in Maharashtra presented by Priety Zinta at Golden Glory Awards and Best Education Institute for Fashion Design, Interior Design and Hair & Make-up Courses presented by Madhuri Dixit Nene at Internation Glory Awards. More than his role as a Trustee, he is also effective at persuading and influencing high-ranking individuals. He is self-directed, action-oriented with problem-solving motivation which leads people to highly value his opinions.



A visionary in true sense, Yogesh Dalal is known for his remarkable spirit with maintaining consistency in delivering performance excellence by every student graduating every year. His innovative ideal and professional ethics make him stand out of crowd, giving him a very valuable position in the industry of fashion. Having a very positive outlook towards every new introduction in the fashion industry and experimenting with all possibilities is what Yogesh Dalal is very well known for. He believes that "You have only one life, so live it king size"

