Yogesh Joshi, the Director of Rapid Organic meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, gets appreciation for his work

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Yogesh Joshi, the Director of Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd, one of the emerging and trusted brands in the segment of organic products, met the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra. Yogesh met the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Mount Abu where the latter was on a summer stay and Yogesh presented Mishra with a picture of Narmada Neer alongside some of the organic products produced by his company- Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd. Additionally, during the meeting with the Governor of Rajasthan, Yogesh Joshi also apprised Kalraj Mishra about the work being done by the Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd for the last 10 years in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.

Yogesh Joshi also had a brief interaction with Kalraj Mishra regarding the need to promote the concept of organic farming in Rajasthan and the ways to overcome the challenges that are likely to come in the way ahead. Yogesh, during the long meeting, also demanded from the Governor to provide cooperation to make Rajasthan an organic state. On the other hand, Kalraj Mishra appreciated the work undertaken by entrepreneur Yogesh and praised the vision of Yogesh Joshi and asked him to continue his work in the future and guide the farmers about organic farming and organic products.



Talking about the meeting, the director of Rapid Organic Pvt Ltd, Yogesh Joshi stated that "I am really happy to have met Kalraj Mishra, he certainly is a kind and a supportive person. I am really glad to have received such phenomenal support from him and his words are truly an encouragement for me. Organic Farming is something I am really invested in and I sincerely believe that it is the need of the hour and Rajasthan has immense potential to implement it."

Based in Sanchore (Jalore, Rajasthan, India), Rapid Organic has been producing organic products since the last few years. More than 3000 farmers are registered with the brand in 6 different clusters across the vast desert state. They have nearly 1000 certified organic farmers and another 2000 farmers are under conversion who are actually in their either 2nd or 3rd year of certification process. Not only this, Rapid Organic is also engaged with IPM and PR free farming and one of the leading producer of IPM and PR free Cumin, Coriander Dill seed, Fennel, Quinoa, Fenugreek, kasuri Methi, Amaranth, Sesame and Psyllium with more than 5000 farmers. For their phenomenal contribution, they have been awarded as one of the top 100 MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise) of the year 2019 by the Ministry of Micro, small and medium Enterprise in the presence of chief Guest Nitin Gadkari, Ministry of MSME and Transport.

