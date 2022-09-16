YOLO247 marks a stupendous entry into the Indian interactive gaming and entertainment market with over 100,000 users

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): YOLO247, the recently launched interactive gaming and entertainment platform, has successfully captured the Indian consumer mind space with over 100,000 users in a short span of time.

This marks the brand's grand entry into the Indian market and promises to take i-gaming enthusiasts on a fun ride of indulgence and endless entertainment with its safe and uncomplicated user interface.

YOLO247, licensed and regulated by Gaming Curacao, offers users a fun and immersive experience with its indulgent sports leagues, tournaments, and a spectacular range of casino games like Baccarat, Teen Patti, Roulette, Andar-Bahar, Poker, Blackjack, Aviator, etc.

YOLO247 users can also bet on several popular sports, such as cricket, football, tennis, etc.

Excited about the achievements of YOLO247 in India, Vinod D'souza, the Chief Marketing Officer of YOLO247, said, "It's a wonderful moment of success for us to achieve these numbers in a very brief period of our existence. Our research-led, customer-centric approach is the biggest strength that has enabled us to fill the gaps in the market and gain the trust of our users. With the sporting and festive seasons at their peak, we are confident of doubling our numbers shortly. We are all set to delight our customers further with exciting offers and new introductions."



YOLO247's consumer interface offers simple, effortless sign-in and easy navigation, making it a user-friendly platform. The platform also promises a transparent and safe i-gaming experience with 24/7 customer support.

"YOLO247 is a true delight! I absolutely love the wide choice of games YOLO247 has. Something that brings me back again and again is the loyalty program, which is one-of-a-kind, and also the multi-level bonuses one can earn, like a 300 per cent welcome bonus, up to 5 per cent refill bonus, and up to 5 per cent cashback bonus. Kudos to Yolo!" says Arya, a loyal customer who has just moved to the silver tier on YOLO247.

Consumers can now download the YOLO247 mobile application for an uninterrupted virtual entertainment experience.

In an effort to amplify the consumer experience, the platform has launched YOLO247 blogs and YOLO247 News to provide insightful updates and news on popular sports and tips/tutorials on different online games.

YOLO247 is an online gaming and entertainment platform with its offerings in sports and casino. The platform provides betting arenas for sports such as cricket, football, and tennis, as well as virtual sports. YOLO247 caters to the Indian i-gaming market and offers casino games like Baccarat, Teen Patti, Roulette, Andar-Bahar, Poker, and Blackjack. www.yolo247.com is operated by SNK Entertainment and is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Curacao. YOLO247 ensures a safe and private environment for online gaming experiences with most advanced security measures and continuous auditing of games and processes.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

