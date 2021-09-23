You, I & Humm, a fictional novel enters the Best Sellers Rank

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI/Heylin Spark): You, I & Humm- an anecdotal novel written by Chaithanya and Lavanya is keeping the readers glued through its storyline.

Published by Raindrops Publishers on August 27, 2021, the novel is based on modern relations. Ranked at 1256 in India, this novella is racing towards the best seller category.

Available both in print and digital format, You, I & Humm has already intrigued book lovers.

The story revolves around the protagonists Meera and Arjun, who are in their mid-30s and live life on their terms. Trapped in the rat race and to accomplish something significant in life, these two strangers cross their path frequently. Yet, they remain strangers for quite a while. Are they self-obsessed? Do they enjoy their own company or are they too scared to get closer to each other? Well, the plot is weaved in a manner that describes modern-day love stories.

The novel is about the journey of Meera and Arjun who turn into acquaintances from strangers, from acquaintances to friends, and then to lovers. The insecurities that they go through and the way they overcome them make the book, the readers' preferred choice in the fantasy category.





Co-authored by two independent women Chaithanya and Lavanya, the story covers different aspects of relations. It's a book that keeps you curious with its storyline yet makes you pause and ponder on the current definition of love and relationship. Chaithanya is an award-winning short movie director who is passionate about stories. She won the People Media Factory (Telugu Film Industry Production Company) short film contest for her Telugu short film called "Nela". Her story "Raagam" was also nominated for SIIMA. She holds a Master's in Information Technology and is a successful corporate professional.

She inherited writing from her mother who also was a writer. Lavanya is an unconventional researcher, innovator, and Ph.D. grad from UPV Spain. Writing came as a hobby from her travel stories. She is a backpacker and her stories are inspired by her solo travel experiences in India and Abroad. Their favorite quote from the book is "There is a thin line between loneliness and solitude .... Those who understand how delicious unlonely tastes, they stop looking for unappetizing company."

Priced at Rs. 99 (kindle) and INR 225 (paperback), You, I & Humm is a compelling read. It's a book for every individual who believes in love, life, and destiny.

https://www.amazon.in/You-I-Humm-Chaithanya-Lavanya-ebook/dp/B09DVJ7MXQ to find out more.

