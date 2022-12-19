Young minds should develop mindset to bring change in society: Infy Founder Narayan Murthy

Rajam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Infosys Founder N R Narayan Murthy said the young minds should develop the mindset to bring change in the society, learn to put the interest of the public, society, and nation first, above their own personal interest.

The Infosys founder, spoke these words while addressing students during the silver jubilee year celebrations of GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT).

Murthy further said that reality is what you make. "In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution and many times, no power. However, reality in Singapore means clean roads, no pollution and lots of power. Therefore, it is your responsibility to create that new reality," he added. The Infosys founder said one should look for each lacunae as an opportunity for change and imagine yourself to be a leader, don't wait for somebody else to do that.

At the event on Sunday, GMR Group Chairman G M Rao said, "We are honoured to host one of India's legendary entrepreneurs, Shri N R Narayana Murthy at the GMRIT campus. He has been an inspiration and motivation for aspiring youth. You are an inspiration for my team, all the students and the faculty."

He said he was inspired by P D K Rao, who left his job and was working for the betterment of the society, and founded GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

The GMRIT, at Rajam in Andhra Pradesh's Vijainagaram district, was founded in 1997. The institution, run by the GMR Group's corporate social responsibility arm - GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), is celebrating its 25th year of inception.

"We, at GMR, strongly believe in giving back to society. We have been continuously working on this philosophy and contributing to nation-building. I am sure the thoughts shared by Narayana Murthyji will definitely inspire and motivate the young minds to achieve success and use their success for the benefit of the society," Rao added. (ANI)