Young Odia ad-filmmaker creates a buzz in commercial advertising space with his recent ad-creation

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/TPT): Disrupting the traditional concepts of advertising, a new-age visual storyteller - Kanha Patnaik, known for filming engaging TVCs for BIG brands across Odisha, is now in media attention for his recent Ad-film featuring Veteran Bollywood Actor Kiran Kumar.

The ad film created by Kanha Patnaik for the reputed real-estate brand MEGA BUILDERS is garnering much appreciation from industry veterans and touching the heart of million of viewers over social media. The strong emotions shared between a father and a daughter while buying their dream house have been the catalyst in making the ad film super-engaging.

But this is not the first time for the young Odia Ad-film maker, he has been doing tremendous work in the domain of TV Commercials and Digital Media Advertising for a long time.

He has founded an award-winning advertising agency in Bhubaneswar named Limeli8. With an amazing team of creative talents and a fully-equipped visual studio, Limeli8 is currently ruling the commercial advertising and digital marketing space in Odisha.

Recently, Limeli8 has won the Best Advertising Agency Award for the year 2021-2022 from one of the top awards shows in Odisha - the 2nd Ollywood cine award.



Because of his unique perception and ability to bring concepts into life through visual storytelling techniques, he has done projects for many brands from diverse business backgrounds in the last 4 years. A few big names include SCABIGON, PRAGATI MILK, ODISSI JEWELLERS, COHEN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL ETC.

Speaking about his work experience Kanha said, "Understanding the audience's mindset and their media consumption behaviour has helped us a lot in creating successful advertising campaigns. Every commercial AD Film we have made, tells a compelling story!! Be it through emotions, music, or cinematography, we know how to connect and engage with audiences in real-time. Personally for me, blending the essence of branding, communication, and product integration in the right ratio has been game-changing when making ad films for brands."

FYI, Kanha Patnaik is an MBA-Grad and has been associated with Odia TV and Cinema fraternity for more than 12 years. In his initial career days, he used to be a vendor of graphics and print-media collaterals. He has worked as an associate producer for super-hit Odia music videos that have over a million views on Youtube. He is also good at organising glamorous events for corporate houses and big fat Indian weddings. Indeed, a creative genius with hands-on experience in a lot of things related to Media, Films, and Events.

When asked about his future plans, he added, "Limeli8 is growing and gaining good traction among the local brands. It's a good sign! But we do not want to limit our creative services to the local market only, rather we have expanded to Hyderabad recently. We will thrive and do advertisement & branding projects featuring popular celebrities across India. In the near future, we are planning a conceptual ad campaign with one of the popular action heroes of Bollywood. Also, there are three more ad films in our pipeline which are going to be released on the occasion of Rakhsya Bandhan.

