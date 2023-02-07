Young Teenpreneur and Social Cause Influencer Pranaya Wasan's Equal organises another successful event in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Equal's event Soiree in Style took place on 4th Feb at The Nook, Bandra. It was an awareness and charity event based on the theme "Freedom meets Fashion" which had 2 parts. There was a curated exhibition "Garnet Prism" (part of the proceeds would go to an NGO) followed by a fashion show where Ekta Wasan and Saniya (Mireya) launched their exclusive luxury clothing line "AIRA".

The concept of the fashion show was that women are entitled to freedom of how they want to dress and this should not become a baseline for any inappropriate behaviour directed towards them be it a remark, unwanted attention or forceful action.

The event also featured a performance by kids from Desire an NGO. The guest of honour was IPS Deepak Pandey who has been appointed as the special inspector- general of prevention of atrocities against women (PAW). He spoke about women safety and the shift in mindset for the same.



The event was also attended by many celebrities like Padmini Kolhapuri, Rohit Verma, Rebecca Dewan, Tanvi Thakker, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Gunu Sahni, Sandhya Mohanani, Aman Maheshwari.

Equal is the brainchild of 16 year old teenpreneur Pranaya Wasan. She launched this initiative 2.5 years back because she wanted to do something about the inequalities in our social system and create a platform for doing her bit for environment, skill development and generally helping those in need.

Under the umbrella of Equal, we organise awareness talks, conclaves, plantation drives, charity events, skill development classes for children and much more.

We thank our gifting sponsors onboard - Alp Techno, Evaana Wellness & Ciraah. Event hosted by Reshmaa Ajbani, Ishna Batra and Imran Lightwala.

