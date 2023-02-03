Youngsters are taking charge of their Financial Future through Real Estate

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saurabh Thareja, Director of Urban Plus Infra build says we cannot deny the fact that investing in real estate is a great way to build wealth. Getting started with real estate investing at a young age is a great idea for several reasons. One is that it gives you the ability to invest for the long term and allows your investment to grow and appreciate. Let's understand some of the main reasons behind the mindset.

- One of the safest and least risky investments is real estate. Real estate is an asset that you can use or rent out and still make money over the long term, unlike gold, equities, or other securities.

- You can add more than one person to real estate investment, thus diluting the risk

- Your financial stability improves because you secured an asset at an early age by making a property investment.

- Additionally, you have more time to allow the property to appreciate over time.

- You have the option of longer tenure with lower EMI with age on your side

A young investor comes with more freedom, less responsibility, and the capacity to take more financial risks. Even though you only wish to put a small amount of your money into real estate, doing so will improve your financial stability in the long run. The quicker you take action, the better the returns; the longer you wait, the more expensive it becomes. Aspiring investors should keep in mind to use age as an advantage and try out various multiple strategies of property types that might increase in value as they age.



There are many investment choices accessible today, the majority of the youth focus only on real estate investing in today's time. The diversification and balance of your financial portfolio are both improved by real estate. The majority of people who need money to buy a home opt for a home loan.

Young investor that has age on their side can choose a longer term with a lower EMI, lessening their financial burden.

He said the majority of young urban working-class investors like real estate because they think it will yield superior returns that are assured, while they warily avoid investing in mutual funds, gold, and stocks since they are seen as being riskier options.

Moreover, the global downturn and the weak rupee brought on by COVID-19, and the world economic slowdown had a severe effect on equities and led many businesses to review their personnel, which impacted almost everyone. However, the majority of young people continue to invest in real estate. The Youth of today believes that investments in residential and commercial are both profitable and significantly safer than those in gold and mutual funds since they were fully insured.

For the highest profits, most young people, especially professionals, choose real estate properties in Delhi (NCR) as there are many options available with flexible payment plans in both commercial and residential properties with the best ROI. Plenty of projects by renowned developers are more reasonable in most parts of Gurugram developers like Elan, M3M, SmartWorld, DLF, SS Group, and many more are up-coming with a wide range of properties within luxury and premium segments. Also the response to the projects has been remarkable as buyers have begun to understand the possibilities this city offers.

