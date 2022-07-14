Your precious "cargo" has a new hi-tech carrier: Nykaa Fashion expands into men's innerwear and athleisure category with GLOOT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): The first thing you put on and the last thing you take off is underwear unless you are Superman. However, we are here to tell you there are other ways to feel Super, man! Chafing, riding up and bunches, coupled with a whole lotta adjusting, is going to be a thing of the past, thanks to Nykaa Fashion. Inspired by the needs of health-conscious individuals, the multi-brand e-commerce fashion offering is here with its first underwear and athleisure brand for men, GLOOT. With this new brand, Nykaa Fashion aims to redefine an oft-ignored space when it comes to men's requirements by combining comfort and technology in a way that is kind to the planet. The underwear range starts from INR 499 and athleisure from INR 899.

Most men's underwear options available today cause a certain degree of uneasiness and discomfort. Everyday issues like the underwear riding up, odour and hygiene, or even the unavailability of options in the active underwear category have established this a norm. Coupled with a lack of understanding of underwear, like the difference between the trunk, boxer briefs, or briefs, and the importance of picking the right size - the perfect underwear almost sounds like a lifelong toxic relationship. And this is where Gloot comes in to bridge the gap and provide a game-changing end-to-end solution to all men's innerwear and activewear woes!

With both innerwear and outerwear range that comprises Daily Chill with cool mesh zones, everyday comfort will not be a luxury. After testing the reimagined product pattern on various body types, the new ergonomic pattern at the crotch and back allows it to stay in place. The innovative 4-way stretch blend is made of cotton and reconciles the durability of cotton with the suppleness of Tencel. This unique blend is buttery soft and maintains colour even after multiple washes. The Move-N-Chill with Smooth Anti-bulge Comfort (SAC) tech is ideal for workouts & sports. The Clean Series features Tees, Polo, Shorts, and Joggers, which make today's transitional lifestyle easy by incorporating stain-resistant and anti-odour functionalities.

What's so special, you ask?

WE MAKE IT EASY

- SAY HELLO TO THE FIT ADVISOR: GLOOT offers an online interactive service with an algorithm that will help consumers select the right product and the right size depending on body type. survey-product-recommendation - Gloot-Store.

- UNDERWEAR SUBSCRIPTION SO COOOOL: To ensure maximum comfort and hygiene, one needs to replace their underwear approximately after 45 washes. But we know how this could easily slip your mind; yes, we got your back! Gloot also offers subscription models so you can sit back and relax while a new box of underwear arrives with the bare minimum hassle.

- TRY & BUY: Unheard of, right? Well, a free trial product will be offered to every consumer who shops for 3 underwear or more from gloot.co.in. One can check the trial product first just in case the fit is not up to the mark, and they can return the rest of the order - no questions asked!

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE TECH



- ANTI-ODOUR: GLOOT's underwear comes with a "Safe to Skin" plant-based anti-odour treatment, which is not only sustainable but also ensures no harm to sensitive skin. Having incorporated plant-based Anti-Odour finishes from "Svante Group", the finishes help in killing more than 99 per cent of odour-causing bacteria, keeping you fresh. The functional Anti-Odour finish keeps one fresh and hygienic at all hours.

- SAC - Smooth Anti Bulge Comfort - is the name of the game. Powered by SAC support, our underwear ensures a "No-Bulge" appearance to lay the right foundation for your everyday outfit. Wear our underwear to avoid those awkward junk adjusting jiffies. The SAC - tech offers additional space at the crotch during workouts offering no discomfort and just the right support.

- NO-MARK WAISTBAND: "Feels like nothing" made with super fine micro polyamide yarn, always ensuring you are comfortable

IT'S COOL TO CARE ABOUT THE PLANET, LITERALLY: Gloot's design philosophy is rooted in eco-conscious manufacturing with recyclable packaging, to stand by its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint, encouraging you to move and chill while embracing mindfulness. From finishes to fabrics, ethical manufacturing, and to the final packaging, this immaculately crafted collection is likely to make your day effortlessly comfy and also help you keep the Earth cool!

- Gloot products are made from The Lenzing Lyocell fiber, which enables them to have an 83% lower Carbon Footprint compared to a generic comparable fibre.

- The brand also uses Melanges for many colours substituting the resource-intensive natural dyeing process, thus reducing water and electricity consumption.

- Also, the brand uses sustainable 100 per cent recycled plastics for packaging; with a zero plastic waste policy, it promotes reusing the packaging too.

"With Gloot, we have infused technology into innerwear and casual wear, which results in the ultimate comfort for men. Be it with the fit advisor tool, the anti-stain, anti-odour T-shirts, shorts and joggers, or even the SAC technology, which prevents riding up of underwear, Gloot is a highly intelligent tech creation that will solve all the usual concerns consumers have with underwear. All in all, we are proud to present a premium brand where comfort and technology come together, ensuring that men are able to make a seamless transition from home to work to the gym," said Preeti Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa Fashion

Check out Gloot on https://www.nykaafashion.com/lp/gloot?pageType=nf-gloot & https://gloot.co.in.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

