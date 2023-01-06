Your Search for a New-age Business School Ends at MKES Business School

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai, the city of dreams, will now have space to accommodate more dreams. The Malad Kandivali Education Society (MKES) - one of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions in suburban Mumbai, with some of the most prominent educational institutions across diverse streams like Commerce, Arts, Science (IT/CS) and Law - has diversified its portfolio by launching the MKES Business School.

MKES Business School - A rich legacy. A bright future.

With its long legacy of educating generations of Indian students since 1942, The Malad Kandivali Education Society has now forayed into Business and Management studies with the vision of empowering graduates to 'Think beyond' and industry-ready management professionals.

The business school is now offering 3 full-time PGDM programmes. These are 2 year full-time programmes in Business Administration (with specialization in Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Operations, General Management & Entrepreneurship), Business Analytics and Financial Services.

All their programmes are skill-based and provide hands-on learning experiences through a range of projects and collaborations with real-time exposure to the market. These courses are not only approved by the AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) but also feature an industry-centric curriculum that keeps students up-to-date and at par with the demands of the industry today.

What students can expect from this new-age Business School?

Backed by a distinguished faculty of industry practitioners, a unique mentoring system, an innovative pedagogy, well-furnished learning facilities and a campus with a slew of extracurricular and cultural activities, the MKES Business School is all geared up to give its students a holistic educational experience.

The school puts all its efforts into helping students upskill and get closer to their professional goals. Its programmes focus on first-hand learning and include regular industrial and rural visits with a slew of capstone projects. These serve as a culminating academic and intellectual experience. Alongside academics, students are mentored individually by faculty members and industry veterans. The Business School has lined up a series of guest lecturers called the Leadership Series where they'll be guided by leading national and international CXOs. They also have Personal Growth Labs that teach advanced professional and soft skills.

Business & Management studies. Simplified.



Most Business Schools determine the eligibility to apply for their management courses based on students' scores in Common Entrance Tests like CAT, XAT, GMAT, etc. In addition to accepting the results of these entrance exams, MKES Business School has also devised its own in-house aptitude test - the MKAT (MKES Aptitude Test) for those who have missed the common entrance tests due to some reason or the other.

Besides, MKES Business School also offers scholarships for deserving students and provides bank loan assistance for students.

Accommodation won't be a problem either! The MKES Business School looks forward to welcoming a broad spectrum of students not only from Mumbai but across all states and offers accommodation assistance. Last, but not least, it also has a dedicated Placement Cell that ensures its students find employability and not just make a living, but fulfill all their goals in life.

Pioneered by visionaries. Guided by luminaries in business education.

The MKES Business School has been pioneered by visionary leaders in the field of education like Shri Hasmukh Rambhia - President and Trustee, MKES (also the Chairman of the Board of Governance, MKES Business School) and Dr Ancy Jose - Group Director, MKES, an academician par excellence and one of the longest-serving Principal of a College affiliated with the University of Mumbai. She is also the recipient of the Rashtriya Shiksha Shiromani Award - 2017 for outstanding achievements in the field of education. The Director, CA Dr Varsha Ainapure has done her post-doctoral research as a Fulbright Scholar at Fox School of Business, Temple University and has co-authored more than 40 textbooks on accounting and related subjects.

Board of Governors

The MKES Business School and its programmes have been pioneered by an esteemed Board of Governors comprising Former Deans, Directors and Governing Members of prestigious educational institutions and businesses across India like Dr M.R. Rao, Former Dean Emeritus at ISB Hyderabad, Dr K.R.S. Murthy, Former Director of IIM Bangalore and Dr Asish. K. Bhattacharyya, Former Director of IMT Ghaziabad among others. Together, this board brings a vast reserve of knowledge and expertise in business and education. With their energies focused on making learning progressive, this business school will offer programmes that are comprehensive, innovative & contemporary.

The Innovative Leaders Meet

The MKES Business School recently hosted the Innovative Leaders Meet, which invited principals from 40 colleges in Mumbai. The objective of the meeting was to discuss the challenges faced by individuals in their professional lives and find innovative teaching strategies that bridge the skill gaps. The summit received an amazing response, as principals of many prestigious colleges like St. Andrew's College, Lords Universal College, Maharshi Dayanand College, etc. extended their support to MKES in this endeavor.

Admissions are now open for Academic Year 2023. For more details, you may call us on 86552 81102 / 86552 81103 or visit www.mkesimsr.ac.in

