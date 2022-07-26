YourSpex launches its brand new customizable and affordable lens package range

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/PNN): YourSpex, an emerging name in the Indian eyewear space, has launched a one-of-its-kind customizable lens range to offer its customers personalized and affordable lens packages. Customers can now get a wide range of lenses, including single vision, bifocal, progressive, or computer specs, at a very competitive price. In addition, they can also choose from multiple add-ons like Blue-Blocker, anti-glare, anti-scratch, photochromic, and much more.

The eyewear brand also provides home eye check-ups and try-ons in Delhi/NCR. Certified optometrist visits the customers' homes with fully equipped machines to provide detailed computerized eye testing in the comfort of the home. Customers can also try and choose from a wide variety of frames on the spot, making the eye care process even more convenient. In fact, the brand has been contacted by three celebrities to date, namely: Nauheed Cyrusi (MTV VJ), Avika Gor (TV Actress), and Santosh Shukla (Bollywood Actor) owing to its reliable services.

YourSpex, a venture by GKB Eyecare Pvt Ltd, was founded by the present CEO of GKB Optic Technologies Pvt Ltd. He is also on the board of directors of GKB Opticals Pvt. Ltd. He laid the foundation of YourSpex with the vision to provide the best-quality spectacles and sunglasses for every individual, leveraging exclusive AI technology.

YourSpex is an Indian eyewear brand specializing in customizable spectacles, sunglasses, reading eyeglasses, and contact lenses. The brand was conceived by Vivek Gupta, eyeballing the tremendous growth opportunity in the Indian market. And Kanika Gupta as its Co-founder, who joined the brand, leaving behind her home-making job to satisfy her entrepreneurial zeal. The brand offers top-notch eyewear products without digging a hole in the customer's pocket. In addition, its home eye check-up and try-on services make it a one-stop solution for every eyewear need.



In a statement, Vivek Gupta highlights the vision of YourSpex. "Unorganized players dominate nearly 80 per cent of the Indian eyewear market.

However, the organized sector is also growing as people are becoming more aware of eye care, image, and style. In this scenario, YourSpex is here to revolutionize the Indian eyewear market with customizable and affordable products. At YourSpex, we leverage advanced AI technology to correct every issue with eyewear. Moreover, we are here to emerge as Indian customers' No. 1 partner of choice eyewear brand."

YourSpex has its in-house manufacturing facility to assure premium quality eyewear within budget. In addition, the brand pays close attention to customers' feedback to yield the best results every time and improve the quality of its services.

As Indian customers are increasingly becoming conscious of the eyewear brands, YourSpex envisions reaching out to the massive Indian population that does not have access to quality eye care.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

