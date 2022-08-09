"Youth Are the Harbingers of Kindness," says Daaji on heartfulness hosting the three-day International 'Rising With Kindness' Youth Summit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI/SRV): Heartfulness in association with AICTE and UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) as its knowledge partner is bringing forth the International 'Rising with Kindness' Youth Summit at Kanha Shanti Vanam - Heartfulness Headquarters in the outskirts of Hyderabad between August 12-14, 2022.

The summit is already attracting over 10,000 attendees to be present on-site and several times more virtually in the three-day event at the Kanha Shanti Vanam as eminent international thought-leaders in Kindness, celebrity artists and performers, youth influencers and other inspirational figures join the summit and concert. The event is being organized in a hybrid mode with the goal to help the youth delegates aged between 18 and 35 develop a 'Kindness Statement', showcase their kindness projects and share their kindness stories.



All delegates will be offered certificates of participation issued by the Heartfulness Institute and also have an opportunity to be a part of UNESCO MGIEP's Kindness Matters Campaign, launched in 2018 with an aim to mobilize young people and organizations to carry out transformative acts of kindness to tackle the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create a positive culture of kindness. So far 1.36 million acts of kindness have been reported by young people around the world. Another highlight of this summit is the 'Kindness Concert' by double Grammy award winner, Ricky Kej and his band, to spread the message of kindness to the environment. The concert will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 6 pm as part of this summit.





The 'Rising with Kindness' conference is supposed to bring about kindness practices for self, society, and the environment. It is also designed to raise awareness towards Indian culture and heritage through Yoga, Meditation and interfaith dialogues; and sustainable development network with other youth leaders and have more opportunities with Heartfulness and UNESCO MGIEP. The event has three focus verticals: 1) Self: drawing inspiration for personal wellness 2) Society: the opportunity to network with other like-minded youth; enabling empathetic leadership, communication, and social entrepreneurship 3) Nature: helping promote kindness towards nature through circular economy, zero waste, eco brick and climate activism.

Speaking about the conference, Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' - Guide of Heartfulness said, "Kindness does not always mean empathizing with the weak. Kindness has many layers to it. One must be kind to oneself just as much as one must be kind to others. The scriptures of the world have always taught us to treat others the way we want to be treated. The reason people fail at this is that they fail to recognize that inherently we all are one - we all have the same divinity within each of us. It is the same Divine force that connects us all. On the days of Bhandara or group meditation at Kanha, when practitioners gather here in large numbers for meditation, there is a collective consciousness at work. People get over their prejudices and anything that divides them. Kindness comes naturally when one is in a meditative state. Being closer to the Source helps us identify ourselves and mirror the world around us including nature and every sentient being. Kindness has the power to subdue arrogance, anger, frustration, and other negativities. A chain of kind acts can transform a whole society in positive ways. The youth of today can be the harbingers of this message. It is overwhelming to see such huge participation as this and it goes to show that the youth are awakening and embracing kindness as their motto for living well. I pray that these young people go and radiate kindness in the world and pass it on making the world a better place to live in."

Dr AnanthaDuraiappah, Director - UNESCO MGIEP said, "In recent times, we see a crisis in a civilization like never before where for its own sake and the sake of its fellow men and women, humanity needs to unite and contemplate on how to achieve a more sustainable future. Kindness, a selfless and helpful action motivated by the desire to help another person without the expectation of any reward or even avoidance of punishment in return is actually a natural instinct in humans, which if practiced can help create a society where peace and compassion takecenter stage. The vibrant youth of today can be the brightest torchbearers of kindness around the world. UNESCO MGIEP is pleased to provide knowledge partnership to the International Rising with Kindness Youth Conference, and we hope together to mobilize young people to carry out transformative acts of kindness to tackle the SDGs and create a positive culture of kindness."

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of - All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said, "Education is never complete without kindness and empathy. Treating ourselves, our neighbours and Mother Nature well is the first step towards peace. The youth here are thrilled to come together to spread the message of kindness and peace. In the current times when there is chaos everywhere, it is good to see that our youth are being more responsible and wiser in their approach towards the world around them. We need to nurture their spirit and hope that more and more people may join them in spreading the message."

The three-day event will comprise Experiential-Cerebral-Heartful modes of programme that include workshops by UNESCO MGIEP on Self-directed Emotional Learning for Empathy and Kindness (SEEK) as well as Social and Emotional Learning for Youth Waging Peace, Plantation, Yoga+Meditation, Heartful Communication, Green & Blue Innovation Breakouts, Youth Project Showcase, Keynote talks, Musical Interludes and Kindness Concert.

Some of the eminent confirmed speakers at this event are Pujya Daaji - Global Teacher, Heartfulness, Dr Anantha Duraiappah - Director, UNESCO MGIEP, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe - Chairman, AICTE, Anurag Thakur - Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Meenakshi Lekhi - Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Culture, P V Sindhu - World Champion and Badminton Player, Pullela Gopichand - Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team, Khatija Rahman - Indian Singer and Director and Trustee of A R Rahman Foundation. Kiran Bir Sethi - Founder, Design for Change Foundation, Rickey Kej - Music Composer and Two Time Grammy Winner, Vandana Shiva - Environmental Activist, Rajendra Singh - Waterman of India, Puneet Lalbhai - Executive Director, Arvind Ltd, Vani Kola - Venture Capitalist, Tanya Maniktala - Indian actor, Joshna Chinappa - India Professional Squash Champion, Dr Tejaswini Manogna - Miss Earth 2019, Rishabh Shah - President and Founder, IIMUN, J D Lakshminarayana - IPS, Former CBI Director and Addnl. Director General of Police Radhika Ghai - Founder, Kindlife.in, Shobhit Mathur - Founder and Dean, Rashtram School of Public Leadership, Alina Alam - Founder and CEO, Mitti Cafe, Nirmala Mehendale - Founder Trustee, World Kindness Movement India, M Srinivas Rao - CEO, T-Hub Telangana, Venkatesh Murthy - Founder and Mentor, Youth for Seva, Sadam Hanjabam - Founder and CEO, Ya_All, Kuany Kiir Kuany - Project Officer, UNESCO, Amaarah Martinus - Senior Program Officer, UNESCO MGIEP, Arudradev Rao - Director, Orient Blackswan, Mallika Reddy - Founder, Cancelled Plans.

