Youth Pop Singer Bishwajit Ghosh says goodbye to the Monsoon Season with launch of his new song Baarish Ki Yaariyaan on Panorama Music

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Famous for songs with a soulful charm, the multi-talented singer Bishwajit Ghosh is out with a new sensational tune titled "Baarish Ki Yaariyaan".

Ghosh stars in the music video like every work of his, bringing alive his song onscreen with his charismatic persona.

Shot in picturesque lush green locations, the song captures the romance, exhilaration and exciting vibe of the monsoon season. It is a tune of the thrill and euphoria of being in love with the season and a special someone. Earlier this year, Bishwajit Ghosh came up with another song inspired by the season 'Baariish Ke Mausam' which became a superhit among the youth.

Commenting on his new release, Bishwajit Ghosh said "Monsoons never cease to inspire me. This is my ode to the excitement rains bring along with them every year, as we are ready to say goodbye to the season. I wanted to share the feeling of freedom, bliss and happiness with my listeners and I hope they enjoy '"Baarish Ki Yaariyaan" thinking of their loved ones. I want each of my songs to have a special place in the hearts of my audience. That is how I measure success each time with every song"



Bishwajit Ghosh is known for chartbusters Dil Ruseyaa, Sau Fikr and Hum Ek Hain, the ensemble song during the pandemic with a celebrity cast. A youth icon, Ghosh has worked with marquee labels including Zee Music Company, and T-Series to name a few. He prominently releases his music videos on Youtube and has trended several times on social media for each of the releases of his songs.

"Baarish Ki Yaariyaan" released on 3rd October and its music director is Kumar Deepak and lyricist is Neetu Pandey Kranti. The song is presented by Panorama Music.

Song Link

https://youtu.be/gTG0UnK6r-w

