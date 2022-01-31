YouTube series 'Types of Indian Doctors 2' by Producer Shubham Mathur of Raahii Films, garners massive viewership

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/ATK): Popular YouTube channel Raahii Films by Shubham Mathur has yet again come up with a new series named Types Of Indian Doctors 2, depicting the lives of Indian doctors in an entertaining way.

The series has got massive viewership since launch due to its relatable content. The channel today has more than 245k subscribers with 20,490,041 views so far. Produced by Shubham Mathur, the latter is among the top producers producing some impeccable content.

Speaking about the latest series, producer Shubham Mathur says, "Since the outbreak of the covid pandemic and with the advent of digitisation, the demand for the consumption of digital content that is engaging yet relatable has tremendously increased. Thus, we are focusing on creating content that is entertaining for the masses. We have a talented pool of individuals who are working day and night to make this successful and I am extremely delighted with the response we are getting from all across the world."



Started in the year 2017, Shubham created 'Raahii Films' to produce content to keep the audiences entertained. As a producer, he worked closely with Hitesh Sachdeva on this channel. The first video uploaded on this channel 'Types of People On Road' got a lot of views within 24 hours. The first video of 'Raahii Films' produced by Shubham garnered more than 50,000 views in 24 hours, which was the most interesting thing for the entire team.

The channel has so far uploaded 64 videos that have received viewership of more than thousands of people. Last year, Shubham founded The Gyan TV for educating the audience.

The content of this channel reflects the lifestyle of today's youth, which you can connect with yourself. The recently uploaded series 'Types of Indian Doctors 2' on his channel is getting a lot of love from the audience. 'Raahii Films' works in a team, which is very much liked by the public.

