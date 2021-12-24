Yu now offers all day meals - enters dessert segment with its unique range of Instant Halwa Bowls

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yu, a homegrown consumer brand that is re-imagining packaged foods with their 100 percent natural and preservative free Instant Meal Bowls, has launched Instant Dessert Bowls in 3 unique flavors i.e. Gajar Halwa (INR 125), Moong Dal Halwa (INR 130) and Multigrain Halwa (INR 125).

With the launch of Instant Halwa bowls, the brand has now complimented its breakfast (Instant Oat Bowls), lunch & dinner (Instant Pasta Bowls) segments with the dessert segment truly becoming truly an all-day provider of meals.

The Instant Halwa Bowls by Yu are handcrafted using traditional slow cooking techniques in order to rekindle a sense of nostalgia by bringing back authentic taste and flavours. Not only this, the Instant Halwa Bowls are curated by seasoned confectioners from Amritsar who have ensured that these signature Indian sweets stay true to their roots even when served in an instant format. The preparation process of the halwas is completely effortless - ready to be relished in just 3 minutes by simply adding hot water.

Using advanced Lyophilization technology (freeze drying), consumers can now enjoy fresh seasonal halwas all year round. The Instant Gajar Halwa Bowl will only use the freshest red carrots available during winters to maintain the legacy of one of the country's favorite halwa. The Instant Multigrain Halwa Bowl, a first-of-its-kind "contemporary" halwa, is made using ragi, millets and whole wheat flour making it extremely nourishing. All halwa bowls are made with pure desi ghee and come with a topping sachet of cashews, almonds, raisins and pistachio.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Bharat Bhalla, Founder & Executive Director, Yu Foodlabs said, "We are thrilled to introduce the instant dessert bowls in 3 variants, which are an indulgent addition to our functional SKU's (Instant Pasta & Oat Bowls). Our traditional, artisan recipes ensure that when our patrons across age groups taste the halwas, it takes them down memory lane giving them a momentary escape from their otherwise hectic and fast-paced lives. Importantly, the launch rounds up our product range very well as we will be serving "all-day" meal options."



Varun Kapur, Founder & Executive Director, Yu Foodlabs said, "These are truly my favourite! Our chefs have done a commendable job in crafting artisan halwas in an instant format allowing everyday consumers to relish these popular Indian delicacies hassle free. True to our brand and philosophy, our delicious range of Instant Halwa bowls contain ZERO preservatives or artificial ingredients and taste as good as fresh. We are very pleased with this addition to our existing products making our range truly All Day."

Inspired by the 2020 Nasa SpaceX mission, Yu uses highly advanced bio-chemistry processes that avoid denaturation caused by conventional dehydration and allows foods to retain their original taste, aroma and texture upon rehydration.

Instant Meal Bowls by Yu have a non-refrigerated shelf life of 12 months, are free of preservatives & additives and come in an attractive eco-friendly paper packaging (and not plastic) that is food grade and fully recyclable.

Yu is on track to sell 100,000 meal bowls within the first quarter of its launch (i.e. by December 31, 2021). Yu's proprietary website services 28,000 pin codes pan-India. Additionally, Yu's products are available across the country on all large e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Flipkart.

Its meal bowls are currently available across 500+ modern and general trade stores in Delhi NCR like Modern Bazaar, 24x7, Reliance, Spencer's, SPAR, 37 Krishna Marche etc. The offline distribution in Delhi NCR is estimated to increase to 1,500+ stores by March 2022. The brand has also advanced its launch in Mumbai MMR and will be launching its products in 50 leading stores by January 2021 while increasing to 500+ stores by March 2022.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

