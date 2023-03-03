YugasaBot launched an AI-driven Voice Bots feature in its platform

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/SRV): YugasaBot recently launched its much-awaited feature of voice bots driven by AI to help businesses provide better customer experiences.

According to a statement released by the company, brands can now super automate their customers' experience on WhatsApp. YugasaBot offers voice bots on WhatsApp in 100+ global languages including all major Indian vernacular languages.

Ashish Mittal, the Co-Founder of YugasaBot, stated that by using voice bots, users can express their requirements quickly and more naturally by avoiding the hassles of typing and typos. Ashish also added that as a SaaS platform, we always endeavor to bring futuristic capabilities in our product which can bring more value to the table for our customers, and introducing voice intelligence in Yugasabot is one such step from us.

The company's intelligent speech processing capabilities are equipped with a potent NLP engine that enables it to comprehend and reply in natural language across multiple languages. And the best part is that the bot needs to be trained only in the English language without the need of going through any kind of coding and complex processes.



According to a report in March 2022, WhatsApp shared that almost 7 billion voice messages used to be shared every day. This is humungous and certainly reveals that people prefer voice messages, if given a feature, for obvious reasons of ease and quicker communication. But since most of the chatbots in the industry do not support voice intelligence as of now hence consumers are currently forced to communicate using texting, says Vivek Mittal, the Co-Founder of YugasaBot.

While many Chatbot making companies are hiding behind an excuse that communicating with the bots is more about clicking options and buttons, YugasaBot has established that communicating with Chatbots is more than button clicks, and with the growth in the technology, the expectations of the consumers are increasing.

Multilingual chatbots are something that is very obvious today with conversational AI. Especially in a country like India with so many languages, it becomes even more important. With the introduction of speech capabilities, multiple language support, Natural Language Understanding, and Human-Agent transfers, the company is committed to enhancing the current capabilities of Chatbots and raising the bar of customer experience delivery. We are foreseeing an extensive use of such functionalities, especially during WhatsApp commerce and WhatsApp support, says Shobhit Srivastava, the CTO at Yugasa Labs.

With all these advancements happening at such a fast rate, we can expect highly efficient and smooth communications happening between businesses and users across industries.

