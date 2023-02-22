Yumeatd's center-filled wafer biscuit rolls burgeoning mid-night snacking healthy

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsReach): When the clock strikes midnight, does your tummy start to rumble? Are you tempted to satiate your sweet tooth by indulging your nocturnal sugar craving with a tasty snack? Entrepreneur Karan Vaghasiya of Gujarat has created Yumeatd's brand to provide Indian consumers with center-filled wafer biscuits in 4 enticing flavors that are perfectly ideal for late-night munchies. Due to increased awareness, millennials are drawn to foods that have practical advantages. Yumeatd's is working to make it work. The company has unveiled its own line of wafer cookies that are low in calories, high in protein, and free of trans fats.

These center-filled crunchy wafer biscuit rolls, which come in 4 scrumptious flavors comprising crunchy chocolate, crunchy orange, crunchy pineapple, and crunchy strawberry, are a healthier alternative for your late-night munching. All you have to do is grab a wafer and gulp down the throat. The CEO, Karan Vaghasiya, says "Yumeatd's is a company that values its clients. Indians enjoy chewing on food. There aren't many pleasant and healthful snack options, though, that individuals may enjoy without ruining their diets. I, therefore, consider taking action to remedy the dilemma. Consequently, we developed Yumeatd's, a healthy initiative! I'm overjoyed that this has garnered such positive feedback. We are eager to offer our consumers a wide range of options."



The demand for wholesome yet delicious snacks is rising as people grow more health-conscious. Different kinds of nutritious snacks derived from natural and plant-based ingredients are lining the shelves as the market slowly expands. Despite its difficulties, the market for healthy snacks is expected to expand and become a trend. Through its creative food products, the brand is committed to fusing taste and wellness. For instance, its center-filled wafer cookie rolls are the ideal option for healthy snacks because they have 12 per cent protein* and only 1 per cent maida aproxx*. Yumeatd's also serves peanut butter and ginger-garlic paste in addition to wafer rolls. The peanut butter from Yumeatd's is an excellent source of good fats. Yumeatd's peanut butter is the richest source of plant-based protein because it is made from just natural ingredients.

Beyond the conventional trail mix, the market for healthy snacks in India has grown exponentially, especially since the outbreak of the pandemic globally and as quickly the new-age firms come to the market with cutting-edge healthy snacking solutions. One of these companies, Yumeatd's, has brought mouthwatering snacks low in fat and high in protein to the Indian market. Customers are already falling in love with its peanut butter. The company has now introduced its delectable wafer biscuits with centers in 4 varieties to completely dominate the Indian market for healthy snacking.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

