New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/ATK): Famed New York Watch Collector Zach Lu, also known as @zachattack__25 on Instagram, opens up about the luxury-watch landscape.

Today, Zach Lu's Patek collection includes celebrity-endorsed timepieces such as the platinum Grand Complications Black Dial Minute Repeater 5374P, also owned by Oscar-nominated Mark Wahlberg, and the vintage rose-gold Time-travel Chronograph, favored by Jay-Z.

The most complicated and second-most complicated Patek wristwatches, the Grandmaster Chime 6300 and the Grand Complication Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R, respectively, were both bought by Zach. Most recently, the renowned Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co. co-signed Tiffany Nautilus was acquired by him.

The futuristic style and innovative material design of Richard Mille, another of his favorite brands, have also pushed the boundaries of horology. He praises his RM 52-05 Pharrell Williams Sapphire, which he calls his "favorite sapphire of all time" due to its breathtaking case decor, a rich-hued view of the Earth from Mars."





Countering the widespread assumption that watch collecting is redundant in today's digital age, Zach Lu is very optimistic about the future of horology, and particularly in Patek Philippe and Richard Mille's unbeatable ingenuity.

According to him, these watches can be passed down from generation to generation due to their quality construction.

Zach adds that he frequently sees young collectors with the same starry-eyed awe he had when the watch world first opened for him. Zach Lu's fast-growing Instagram following is proof of the fact that the watch world still attracts newcomers.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

