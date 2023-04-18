Zari Jaipur's "Celebrating Timeless Traditions" Campaign showcases India's Cultural Heritage with exquisite craftsmanship

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/GPRC): The Jaipur-based ethnic wear brand Zari Jaipur has recently launched a new brand campaign, "Celebrating Timeless Traditions," on World Heritage Day. Since its inception in 2005, the brand has been catering to the buying preferences of youthful trendsetters and opened its doors to online sales in 2019, according to reports. As one of the leading players in the women's ethnic wear industry, the brand offers a wide range of high-quality products that have become the preferred choice for customers seeking festive wear for all occasions.

The "Celebrating Timeless Traditions" campaign reflects the brand's commitment to the finest techniques of Indian textile and craftsmanship. The video features models dressed in Indian wear at Jaipur's famous monuments, capturing the elegance of India's vibrant culture, regal legacy, and deft intricacies in one-of-a-kind craftsmanship while keeping in mind the heritage. The brand uses an extensive array of indigenous handwork techniques, including zardosi, gota patti work, minute zari work, beads, sequins, shimmering prints, and various other elements, to craft ensembles that exude a timeless and ageless appeal. From intricate embroidery to luxurious fabrics, each piece is designed to showcase the beauty of Indian artistry and the brand's commitment to preserving Indian Traditional Art. The brand's exquisite designs in Lehenga, Suits, and Sarees are renowned for their uniqueness and originality, which are replete with a range of ensembles fit for any occasion, ritual, or ceremony.

With five retail stores across five cities and wholesale operations in 80 cities, Zari is now all set to launch its sixth store in a new location in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh; adding to its presence in Jaipur, Indore, Raipur, Udaipur, and Bilaspur.

Zari specializes in bridal apparel, and they are renowned for their exceptional and magnificent hand embroidery, which is their signature style. The company has established itself as a name that beautifies not only every wedding but also the festivities that follow. Every garment created by the brand reflects their dedication to honouring Indian festivals and promoting ethnic wear.





"Our latest brand campaign underscores our unwavering commitment to preserving and showcasing India's heritage through our ensembles that transcend time and age. We are utterly enthralled by the exquisite craftsmanship and artwork from all around India, as well as the many traditional clothing styles. In an effort to increase awareness and create a global audience for it, we sought to make it simpler for people all over the world to appreciate traditional art and Indian fashion. This philosophy gave rise to Zari. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unparalleled. Every piece we create is a source of great pride for us," said Ankit Palawat, Founder, Zari Jaipur.

In conclusion, the campaign, "Celebrating Timeless Traditions," is a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and the brand's commitment to preserving it through exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The video showcases the brand's unmatched collections and reinforces its position as a leading player in the ethnic wear industry. Zari Jaipur continues to be the go-to choice for customers seeking ethnic wear for all occasions, and with this latest campaign, the brand is poised to reach more.

