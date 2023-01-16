Zeblearn launches "Most affordable CRM for sales automation-VIPER ERP"

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI/SRV): Zeblearn who is known for being the "Most Trusted Sap & IT Online Training Edtech Company" recognized at the prestigious Education Excellence Awards 2022 has launched VIPER-ERP which is most affordable and one of a kind ERP system.

Viper ERP is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that offers a range of features for managing and automating various business processes, including financial management, supply chain management, and customer relationship management (CRM). The CRM module of Viper ERP includes features such as lead and opportunity management, customer segmentation and sales forecasting.

Viper ERP is designed to be scalable and flexible, allowing businesses to customize the platform to fit their specific needs and workflow. It also offers integration with a variety of other tools and platforms, such as accounting software and e-commerce platforms.

Some key benefits of using Viper ERP include:

- Improved efficiency: By automating and streamlining various business processes, Viper ERP can help businesses save time and reduce the risk of errors.

- Better decision-making: The platform's real-time reporting and analytics features can help businesses gain insights into their operations and make more informed decisions.



- Enhanced collaboration: Viper ERP's cloud-based architecture allows team members to access and share information from anywhere, improving communication and collaboration.

- Increased customer satisfaction: The CRM module of Viper ERP can help businesses manage and track customer interactions, helping to build stronger relationships and improve customer satisfactionTop of Form.

At the time of launch, Bhupinder Kaur (Director) said, "We had only one vision at the time of making of this CRM, To be best in class in category of CRM along with ensuring that it is easily accessible to all. Our key differentiating factor is the cost at which same is being provided but at the same time ensuring best of services to our partners who have are working on the same".



VIPER ERP is currently being used by 5-6 companies who all have given praises for the same and stated that it has enabled them in increasing their sales revenue by approx. 30 per cent. These organizations had opted for VIPER ERP at its pre-launch stage and have worked on the same since last 1 year.

For more information please visit: https://www.vipererp.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

